Who plays Erin Pierce on Ozark? Madison Thompson plays Helen’s daughter

Ozark Season 3 premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 27, with all 10 episodes dropping at once on the streaming platform. The series returns after Season 2 dropped on Netflix in August 2018.

After the long break, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner return to reprise their respective roles as Marty, Wendy, Charlotte, and Jonah.

However, many members of the Season 2 cast — including Buddy (Harris Yulin), Pastor Mason (Michael Mosley), Cade (Trevor Long), Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner), and Jacob Snell (Peter Mullan) — did not make it out of the season alive.

Following the exit of so many characters in the last season, Ozark Season 3 introduces several new characters and cast members.

One of the newcomers to the show’s cast this season is young actress Madison Thompson, who plays Helen Pierce’s (Janet McTeer) daughter Erin.

Erin leaves her home in Chicago to spend the summer with her mom in the Ozarks and she struggles to adjust to the new rural environment.

If you’ve wanted to know more about Madison Thompson, the Season 3 newcomer who plays Erin Pierce, here everything you need to know.

Who is Madison Thompson?

Madison is a native of Atlanta who took to acting from an early age. She began performing in musical theater at 10 years old, playing a wide range of roles. She played Ariel in a stage production of Footloose and more recently was Wendy in a stage production of Peter Pan.

In 2018, she received a Shuler Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Wendy in Peter Pan.

Madison is currently studying as a Presidential Scholar for a Business degree in Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC).

According to her website bio, the “degree allows her to learn about the financial side of the entertainment industry to complement her acting.”

The bio adds that she is also minoring in Musical Theater and is a member of the Women in Cinema Club (WCC) at USC.

WCC promotes inter-relationships between women at USC who are pursuing degrees and careers and in the cinematic and entertainment industry, according to her website.

If Madison’s face looks familiar, it’s likely because you have seen her before on several other popular TV shows.

Thompson, 19, guest-starred on one episode of NCIS: New Orleans and played a recurring role on Fox’s Shots Fired, her IMDb page reveals.

Her TV credits include AMC’s horror anthology Creepshow, ABC’s American Housewife, Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger, and TNT’s Major Crimes.

She also played a recurring role on ABC’s comedy-drama series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, appearing in three episodes of the show.