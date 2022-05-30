Who plays Enzo on Stranger Things?

Stranger Things 4 viewers may recognize Enzo’s actor from a hit HBO series. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa / HollywoodNewsWire.co

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1.

Stranger Things returned with Season 4, Volume 1 on Friday and made a huge splash after fans waited almost three years for the science-fiction thriller’s next installment.

Fans were able to see that Hopper survived the end of Season 3, but his battle isn’t over yet as he was stuck in Kamchatka as a prisoner. While he hoped to be able to make it home to Joyce and Eleven, things didn’t pan out for him quite as easy as it looked like it would for a moment.

One main face in Hopper’s story is the prison guard Dmitri Antonov, otherwise known as Enzo. The guard tried to help Hopper only to become a prisoner himself, and the two seemed to build a rocky friendship during their time together.

For some fans, Enzo might look familiar based on one particular role that his actor, Tom Wlaschiha, held in the past.

Where is Enzo’s actor Tom Wlaschiha from?

Although Enzo is a new character, his actor’s face is familiar. Wlaschiha previously played the role of one of the Faceless Men of Braavos as Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones viewers may recall that Jaqen and Arya Stark met in Harrenhal. They escaped together, but Jaqen was willing to take her to Braavos. Although she initially declined, she later went to Braavos again, where he trained her to be one of the Faceless Men.

Wlaschiha is seen in Seasons 2, 5, and 6 of Game of Thrones and earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination for his role.

Before his time on HBO, Express reports he came to the United States as an exchange student at 17 after the Berlin Wall fell and studied acting and theatre in the US. He first worked in varying German film and television roles while building his career.

He has been featured in Das Boot, Crossing Lines, and Resistance, as well as projects such as Brideshead Revisited, Maigret, Jack Ryan, Valkrie, and Christopher and His Kind.

Do Enzo and Hopper survive Stranger Things Season 4?

Viewers watched as Hopper and Enzo worked together to get Hopper back home and watched as the plan ultimately failed as well when Yuri turned on Hopper, decided to keep Hopper’s $40,000, and exposed their plans.

Enzo and Hopper sort of develop a rocky friendship before they learn that the guards are going to feed the prisoners to the Demogorgon.

Unfortunately for Yuri, he was unable to get Joyce and Murray to join the KGB, leaving an opening for Hopper’s escape— albeit a dangerous one.

Murray disguises himself as Yuri and successfully infiltrates the camp as the prisoners fight the Demogorgon. The guards refuse to let the prisoners escape for fear that they will be eaten by the Demogorgon as well, so Murray takes them out. He and Joyce begin trying to find a way out as the prisoners are dying, though Enzo and Hopper are still fighting.

As the first part of Season 4 comes to an end, Joyce and Hopper are reunited. Murray and Enzo survived the event as well, but what happens next won’t be revealed until July when the rest of Season 4 is released.

Right now, fans are just relieved to see Hopper alive and not eaten by the Demogorgon.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 will be released on July 1, 2022.