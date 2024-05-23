Chicago Fire revealed a huge twist during its Season 12 finale.

Much of the episode was spent saying goodbye to Chief Boden, but several other important storylines played out.

Eamonn Walker played Chief Boden on the Chicago Fire cast. The character had been a father figure on the show since Season 1.

As the episode said goodbye to one father figure, it also dealt with a bad father that Truck 81 had to deal with on a call.

That call led to some bad things getting brought up for firefighters Sam Carver and Jack Damon.

It was clear that Carver was triggered by a brother possibly burning another brother, but we didn’t learn what bothered Damon until much later.

As the episode ended, Damon revealed to Kelly Severide that his father was Benny Severide.

Who is Benny Severide on Chicago Fire?

Benny Severide was the father of firefighter Kelly Severide. Treat Williams played the character for several years, but Benny passed away on the show.

The actor who played him has also died. Treat Williams passed away due to injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident in June 2023.

Benjamin “Benny” Severide wasn’t just Kelly’s father. He was also a former firefighter who served with Boden on Squad 4.

Benny died of a stroke in Season 7, allowing Kelly to find some closure after having his father interfere with his career along the way. Kelly found closure, but that may unravel during Chicago Fire Season 13.

Jack Damon says he is the son of Benny Severide

If we take everything from the season finale as true, Jack is another son to Benny Severide and a brother or half-brother to Kelly Severide.

This becomes further complicated because that makes Jack’s boss (Stella Kidd) his sister-in-law. More details about what has happened here are likely being saved for the Chicago Fire Season 13 premiere.

What seems clear is that more talk of Benny Severide will happen in the new season, and Kelly may soon get to fight fires with his brother.

Below is a scene from the Chicago Fire funeral for Benny Severide. Kelly eulogizes his father and the complicated relationship they had. It helped overcome some of the storylines that had painted Benny as a villain.

Big changes are ahead for the Chicago Fire cast – many stemming from Boden’s departure.

Eamonn Walker is out as a series regular, opening the door for new leadership roles at Firehouse 51.

The relationship between Damon and Severide could also shift due to their shared parentage.

