Who is Amunet Black on The Flash? Katee Sackoff returns in Love Is a Battlefield

Katee Sackoff returns to The Flash in the newest episode, Love Is a Battlefield. The season 6 episode sees Sackoff appear as the Central City crime lord Amunet Black, who seems to have a new scheme up her sleeve.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Amunet on The Flash, so who is she anyway?

Amunet Black, real name Leslie Jocoy, first appeared in the season 4 episode Girl’s Night Out, in which Iris celebrates her bachelorette party and ends up facing down a consequence of Killer Frost’s recent past.

Caitlin/Killer Frost once worked for Amunet in exchange for access to technology that Caitlin thought could cure her Frost powers. But that put Caitlin in the awkward position of doing violence in support of sketchy underworld dealings, which really isn’t her thing.

She quit, but Amunet still felt entitled to her services.

Amunet deals in meta-tech, weapons, and specialty drugs. So when she discovered a new meta called The Weeper whose tears contained a psychoactive chemical, Amunet decided to hold him captive and sell it as a drug. For that, she wanted Frost’s protective services.

Team Flash help The Weeper escape, but Amunet gets away to cause more mayhem.

She kidnapped Caitlin and forced her to perform a tricky life-saving procedure on a meta named Dominic she trafficked and accidentally shot.

At the time, she was in cahoots with the Warden of Iron Heights in a meta-trafficking scheme but ultimately helped Team Flash defeat their season 4 big bad, Professor DeVoe.

Katee Sackoff returns to The Flash, but what else do we know her from?

Katee Sackoff is so much more than Amunet Black on The Flash. She is a legendary geek icon, with starring roles in some of the biggest and most important genre titles of the last two decades.

If you know her from anything, you probably know her as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace from Battlestar Galactica. It was a career-defining role that cemented Sackoff’s status as a badass feminist icon.

Since then, she’s continued to take on tough, complex, and gender role-defying characters in movies like Riddick and Oculus, or critically acclaimed television series like Longmire.

Sackoff clearly has a lot of fun playing Amunet, as over-the-top and campy as she is. It’s good to see her come back and ham it up over some crazy scheme. But it’s hard to know how her relationship with Team Flash might have changed with the new Crisis timeline.

