When does The Walking Dead return for Season 10 in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

When The Walking Dead starts back up for Season 10, it is going to seem like a race to the finish on AMC.

It seems like months ago that Season 10a came to a close. Maybe that’s because it has been that long.

Now, Season 10b is close at hand, with new episodes merely days away from taking place.

When does The Walking Dead return?

The next new episode of TWD Season 10 is on Sunday, February 23. That’s right; it’s just a few days from finding out what the survivors and the Whisperers have been up to.

This also means that it is getting very close to when Michonne will appear in her last episode. The character will be leaving the show during Season 10 and may actually have only one episode left.

Read More The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 16 trailer holds intrigue

The show is also getting closer to Maggie’s return, as Ms. Greene is ready to return as one of the leaders on the show. That’s great news for the TWD cast, especially as Michonne has her final scenes.

It’s a fight to the end. #TWD returns this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/IuXtM1v700 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 19, 2020

The Whisperer War has arrived

Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting a long time to see the Whisperer War finally come to AMC.

This is the long-teased war between the group of survivors and the band of Whisperers seeking to control the lands.

Alpha and Beta are a formidable duo to deal with, and that is one of the tasks that lay in front of the good guys for Season 10. In the middle of all of it will be Negan and Gamma, who have not made their allegiances clear through Season 10a.

Is Negan trying to get close to Alpha in order to murder her? Is Gamma only pretending to help the survivors just to turn around and reveal that she was carrying out a long-term mission from Alpha?

It’s that time again! #TalkingDead is BACK this Sunday! And it is our pleasure to announce our AMAZING GUESTS: Cooper Andrews (JERRY!), Lauren Ridloff aka Connie and Director Extraordinaire Michael E. Satrazemis! What would you love to ask them? #AskTalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/vdc3iSU4GH — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) February 17, 2020

A big piece of advice for fans of The Walking Dead is to re-watch the first eight episodes of Season 10 before the show returns.

That’s merely a quick effort in binge-watching just to become familiar with why Alpha trusts Gamma, what happened to Sadiq, and who played the spy within Alexandria.

Then, make sure to tune in on Sunday, February 23, as this marks the beginning of TWD Season 10b and the first of eight straight episodes before the writers bring a close to this chapter of the show.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.