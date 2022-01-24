When does Ozark Season 4 Part 2 come out?

Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. Pic credit: Netflix

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 is in high demand after the launch of the first half of the final season over the weekend.

The series kicks off with a mind-numbing opener that raises major questions and concludes on a very complicated note. Both of these aspects have streamers dying to know more about the future of the Byrde family.

The good news is we may not have to wait long for the final episodes of Ozark Season 4 as many details are already being spilled by showrunner Chris Mundy.

When will Ozark Season 4 Part 2 be released? Here is when one might expect the last seven episodes.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 plot details

As we saw at the end of Part 1, the Byrde family situation was almost salvaged. Omar Navarro was arrested by the FBI but he was in discussions of being set free if they could get his nephew Javi to play ball with the FBI.

Marty avoids being killed by his nephew once Navarro calls him from federal holding. Javi agrees to play the same role as Navarro did with federal officers and all seems repaired for a while.

That is until Javi visits their competitor Darlene who is at home with Wyatt, and kills them both. Thus, pushing Ruth Langmore over the edge and seeking vengeance against Javi. Doing so would be the undoing of all the hard work attempted by Marty and Wendy.

What we do know is the final seven episodes will potentially place the Byrdes in a situation where they might have to choose the life of Navarro’s nephew over Ruth. If so, seeing Ruth killed off would be quite upsetting.

Speaking to Yahoo, showrunner Chris Mundy offered some vague insights into Ozark Season 4 Part 2. Mundy highlights that intense finish as a starting point for the end to come:

So, the Darlene thing we always knew was going to happen. We sort of built it to happen the second that came out of Javi’s mouth in episode one… But knowing we’re kind of hurtling down toward the end, it helped make the decision to include Wyatt in it so that the impact on Ruth could be the maximum impact it was in that finale. And obviously that’s the jumping off point for the final seven episodes.

In the same interview, Mundy is asked whether the series is completed in post-production, saying “We are done. It is locked and gone.”

This is great news for fans who are eagerly awaiting the final episodes and the wait should not be nearly as long.

But when will the second half drop?

When Will Ozark Season 4 Part 2 come out?

As of right now, Ozark Season 4 Part 2 has no release announcement. Season 3 dropped at the beginning of the pandemic which was March of 2020. Thankfully, we will not have to wait almost two years.

As stated above by the showrunner, the whole season is finished with post-production and hid away at the Netflix offices.

Knowing this, it is easy to assume Netflix might drop it within a year – possibly December 2022 or January 2023.

Either way, the wait will be much shorter.

Stay tuned for more updates about the Ozark Season 4 Part 2 release date at Monsters & Critics.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.