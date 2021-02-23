When does Chicago P.D. return? New episode synopsis revealed

The Chicago P.D. cast is ready to return with new Season 8 episodes. Pic credit: Matt Dinerstein/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 8 information has finally been revealed by NBC. We also know the Chicago P.D. return date, with new episodes of all three Chicago-based shows ready to arrive in the month of March.

The last episode was a rough one, with Ruzek going undercover to try to bring down some drug dealers. He tapped a former confidential informant to help out with the case, but it ended up leading to some huge consequences for him.

Actor Michael Drayer joined the Chicago P.D. cast as Tommy for the episode called Instinct. Tommy did his best to try to help Ruzek while also battling his own addiction symptoms. It led to some tense moments in the episode, but Tommy tried to redeem himself by tackling a bad guy toward the end of the episode.

Ruzek had a chance to kill the drug dealer who was holding a gun on Tommy, but hesitated when he saw people with cameras standing nearby. He also had Voight’s voice in his head from earlier in the episode when he told Ruzek to be careful on the job. Ruzek’s hesitation led to Tommy getting shot and killed.

This could all have a lasting impact on Ruzek moving forward.

Below is a clip from toward the end of the episode as Ruzek thinks about everything that just took place.

Chicago P.D. return date

The next new episode of Chicago P.D. is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, March 10. The episode will air on NBC in its regular time slot of 10/9c and follow new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 8 synopsis

The network has revealed a full synopsis for the new episode called Protect and Serve. It reads as follows:

“Ruzek and Atwater are tasked with making an arrest after a high-profile shooting. The situation becomes complicated when it’s clear someone doesn’t want them to make it back to the station.”

The March 10 Chicago P.D. episode sounds pretty intense and it’s hard not to think that it might have something to do with a previous case(s) that Intelligence has been working on. That could make a lot of sense and would certainly raise the stakes for the entire hour.

We are also curious if this will be the first episode that a new character joins the Chicago P.D. cast. Intelligence will have someone new working with them very soon and the early hints from the show include the fact that he is a by-the-book cop. That might not work so well with how Intelligence gets things done, but based on the Season 8 episodes so far, maybe the team is turning a corner.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.