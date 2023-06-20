When does Bridgerton Season 3 come out? Possible release date leaked

Bridgerton fans have been waiting for Season 3’s release for quite some time now and it’s possible that the release date was leaked over the weekend.

In a since-edited Instagram post from Netflix Portugal, the release date was listed as December 14, 2023.

The caption has since been changed to remove the leaked release date, but not before fans were able to catch on first.

Bridgerton’s Season 1 debut was on Christmas, so some were expected to see Season 3 come out on December 25 as well, but it looks like we might get Colin and Penelope’s story before the holiday.

Fans quickly took to social media to announce the alleged release date, some even sharing the accidental post from Netflix Portugal.

Still, there hasn’t been an official word from Netflix yet, so it’s possible that the release date isn’t December 14.

NOT NETFLIX PORTUGAL LEAKING THE BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5L0M0HLKb0 — flora (@VENGERB3RG) June 17, 2023

Still, some fans think that the release date could be later than December 2023, possibly even coming into May 2024.

Ok hear me out what if this photo does show the Season 3 release date for @bridgerton . Due to the positions of the croquet markers. V = 5, VI = 6, IV = 4 meaning May 6th of 2024 pic.twitter.com/Au1UhiIQqb — Taylor DeVary (@TaylorADeVary) June 18, 2023

If we had to guess, we’d say that December 14 seems like the right date — at least for Netflix Portugal.

For now, we’re enjoying the new looks of the cast for the upcoming season.

Netflix reveals new looks for Bridgerton Season 3 cast

Season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin’s love story, and Netflix just released a first look at the couple over the weekend.

This is Penelope’s glow-up season as she attempts to find a husband after overhearing Colin say he would never court her at the end of Season 2.

However, it looks like her attempts will work on the man in question, though he might have to work a little harder for her affection now.

Despite all the work that Colin Bridgerton will have to put in to win Penelope back, this season can be expected to be steamy and even “quite scandalous.”

Bridgerton Season 3 to be ‘scandalous’ and ‘magical’

Nicola Coughlan, the actress who portrays Penelope, teased a lot of info about the new season at a recent Tudum event and spoke in-depth to Shondaland about the new season as well.

“This year is the year Penelope thought she was having last year, if that makes sense,” Nicola told Shondaland. “Because I think she thought that she and Colin were a thing and it was happening, and then she got a really rude awakening at the end. I always say year one is ‘girl,’ year two is ‘not a girl, not yet a woman,’ and this year is ‘woman.’ So, she’s entering into a woman era this time.”

She also touched on her scenes with co-star Luke Newton, who plays Colin, and how different this season is compared to the last two they’ve worked on together.

Without giving away any details, Nicola revealed that this season is “magical and romantic” along with “quite scandalous,” and Penelope and Colin can be expected to have many steamy scenes.

We’re praying that they didn’t leave out the steamy carriage scene from the books, but we have some time to wait before we find out what happens between these two future lovers.