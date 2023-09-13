When Calls the Heart spoilers: Madeline St. John gains suspicion and Nathan makes a decision

Last week’s episode of When Calls the Heart left viewers with more questions than it did answers, and hopefully some of those questions will be answered this week with Episode 8.

Bill’s (Jack Wagner) potential love interest Madeline St. John (Stefanie von Pfetten) has secured her land in Hope Valley, only for Bill to learn that she has a fiance moving into his old property.

Not only are suspicions raised with Madeline, but Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Faith’s (Andrea Brooks) storyline is on the rocks as well.

Although the two shared a lovely dance at the end of the last episode, Faith also made things rather clear that maybe the two aren’t meant to be romantic together and should just be friends.

This is unfortunate for Nathan, who has been unlucky in his quest for love since he arrived in Hope Valley.

In spoilers for next week, we see Nathan talking to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), another failed love interest, and it looks like Nathan has decided that maybe he should give up on searching for love.

But that isn’t all that’s happening in Hope Valley this week.

Introducing Madeline St. John’s fiance

At the end of the last episode, viewers were given a brief introduction to Madeline’s fiance. This came as a shock as she had never mentioned him before and only talked about her late husband.

Plus, it appears that her fiance may be up to no good. If nothing else, his behavior on his newly bought property is suspicious by Hope Valley Standards.

Men get right to work on the property, though we’re not sure what exactly it is that they’re doing.

Against all warnings, Elizabeth is determined to get to the bottom of this and figure out what’s going on.

Other Hope Valley happenings

While there are big things stirring in the valley, the other characters are still moving on as well.

Henry (Martin Cummins) is still working to prove to himself that he deserves any sort of forgiveness, though the townspeople have forgiven him already. We saw in the last episode that he started a scholarship fund for the students in Hope Valley to help send Rosaleen (Mamie Laverock) to school to be a nurse.

We also see Joseph (Viv Leacock) turn down some extra work from Lee (Kavan Smith), deciding to spend more time preaching and more time with his family.

Plus, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee are still over the moon with their baby girl Goldie, so we’re sure to see more doting.

Tune in on Sunday to find out what happens next!

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.