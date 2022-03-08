When Calls the Heart fans want to know if Paul Greene is coming back

Dr. Carson Shepherd (Paul Greene) and Dr. Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks) say good-bye in Season 8 of When Calls the Heart. Fans have been asking if Greene will return to the show in Season 9. Pic credit: Crown Media

On Sunday evening, fans of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart tuned in for the Season 9 premiere. On social media, a few mentioned that they missed one of Hope Valley’s favorite residents, Dr. Carson Shepherd.

Played by actor Paul Greene, Shepherd was the town’s only doctor until Faith Carter (played by Andrea Brooks) completed her medical training and returned to Hope Valley to help him run the clinic.

In the middle of Season 8, Dr. Shepherd was offered a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. He decided to take it, and at the end of the season, he left Hope Valley.

In an appearance on the Bubbly Sesh podcast, Greene hinted that it’s not necessarily the end of the line for his When Calls the Heart character.

“A lot can happen in the off-season,” he said. “There’s a big time jump in between seasons. Faith’s character became a doctor in the off-season. There’s so much that can happen.”

Paul Greene films a movie in Mexico

Greene, who is also a musician, has been posting on his Instagram from the set of a movie he is filming in Mexico.

“Excited to share some pics from set with some of the fab cast in the jungle in Mexico,” he wrote. “Brand new movie coming soon.”

He has also been enjoying his second time around as a dad. He and his fiance, Kate Austin, welcomed their son, Austin, on December 12. Greene also has an 18-year-old son, Oliver, with his ex-wife Angi Greene Fletcher.

Greene has been sharing photos of his family on social media.

“Dad vibes in full effect. This guy is a legend. Such a champ. We are in baby bubble in the mountains. Loving every minute of it,” he wrote.

Return to Hope Valley

Neither the show’s creators nor its stars have confirmed whether Greene’s character will return. In the Season 9 premiere, Faith put on a brave face and tried — unsuccessfully — to hang her sign from the front door of the clinic.

She also received sympathy from her friends, who brought up Carson’s departure in a scene at the saloon.

In an interview with the Everything About Hallmark podcast, Brooks said her character would try to stand on her own two feet this season.

“It’s a year of adulting,” she said. “She will be standing on her own two feet.”

Season 9, Episode 2 of When Calls the Heart will air on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, March 13 at 8/7c.