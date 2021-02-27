WandaVision: What is Chaos Magic and the mythical Scarlet Witch?

Agatha Harkness has Tommy and Billy captive. Pic credit: Marvel

Spoilers follow for WandaVision: Episode 7.

The most recent episode of WandaVision had Agatha Harkness take Wanda through a trip of her traumatic past.

As they went through events, each puzzle piece fell into place to show how she eventually broke and created the sitcom reality in Westview.

What resulted was Agatha revealing to Wanda what she was and how she used Chaos Magic, one of the most powerful forms of magic. Then Agatha revealed that Wanda was the Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision: What is Chaos Magic?

Most of the time when people talk about the magic of Wanda Maximoff, they refer to it as Hex Magic (explaining all the hexagons appearing in WandaVision so far).

However, her magic is actually called Chaos Magic and is more powerful than almost any practiced. Even the Sorcerer Supreme (Doctor Strange now) thought it was non-existent.

However, it does exist and Wanda has mastered this.

Chaos Magic gives the user the ability to manipulate, warp, and reconstruct the fabric of existence. The only limitation is the user’s imagination.

In WandaVision, this was shown when she took complete control of Westview to turn it into a sitcom world where she could finally live a “normal” life with Vision and was able to control every single person in the town with little to no effort.

In the comics, Wanda did the same thing in House of M when she changed the entire world and everyone on it into what she wanted them to be. She also used it again when she stripped all but less than 200 mutants of their powers on M-Day.

In the comics, Wanda Maximoff was born on Mount Wundagore, which is where the original Elder God Chthon, the God of Chaos, was imprisoned.

Wanda received the ability to use Chaos Magic, but only as manipulation with little control. It was Agatha Harkness in the comics who taught Wanda how to use Chaos Energy and Chaos Magic to its full potential.

WandaVision: What is the Scarlet Witch?

Now, when it comes to the Scarlet Witch, there will likely be a different explanation in WandaVision, as there was a scene in the seventh episode that showed when Wanda received her Chaos Magic powers.

In the comics, Wanda’s mother Natalya was the Scarlet Witch before her but left Wanda to be raised by her aunt when she knew she was possibly going to die. Wanda’s grandfather was the Scarlet Warlock, which means it ran in the family.

This also proves that the Scarlet Witch (or Warlock) has been around for a long time and people knew about it but only spoke in whispers, believing it to be a legend.

This is still possible, as the original Scarlet Witch could have saved Wanda’s life in this episode.

Scarlet Witch shows up in WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

In the scene with Wanda in Hydra’s hands as a volunteer, as she prepared to face the Infinity Stone, a figure came from the light of the stone. That figure was the Scarlet Witch, and it is almost surely what saved Wanda’s life and gave her the Chaos Magic powers.

WandaVision premieres new episodes every Friday on Disney+. The series finale hits on Friday, March 5.