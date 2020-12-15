Walker trailer hits The CW series with Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki

The Walker Season 1 trailer just hit for The CW reboot, starring one-half of the Winchester brothers, as Jared Padalecki is ready for his next role following the end of Supernatural.

Just two months after the Supernatural season finale, Walker will hit The CW in what looks to be a fresh reboot of the classic TV show Walker, Texas Ranger.

New Walker Season 1 trailer on The CW

The first Walker Season 1 trailer hit on Monday, showing what fans can expect from the series.

Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, a Texas ranger whose wife dies, but he believes the death is not what it seemed.

The entire trailer focuses on how his wife’s death affects him, with some telling him he is “chasing ghosts,” others mocking him for not protecting his family, and Walker himself saying he can’t think of anything but her.

His wife will appear regularly on the show in flashbacks and is played by his real wife, Genevieve Padalecki, who Supernatural fans might remember as the demon Ruby (and as herself in the meta episode where Dean and Sam ended up in the bodies of Jared and Jenson Ackles, the actors who played them).

Walker Season 1 release date on The CW

The new Walker Season 1 trailer also featured the premiere date for the new The CW series. Walker will take over Supernatural’s old air date and launch its first season on Thursday night, January 21, 2021, at 8/7c.

Walker Season 1 stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower who works as an elite member of the Texas Rangers. His partner in the Rangers is Micki, played by Lindsey Morgan (The 100). She is one of the first women in Texas Ranger’s history.

Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) stars as Walker’s younger brother Liam, the new assistant DA, while Mitch Pileggi (X-Files) stars as Walker’s dad, Bonham Walker. Molly Hagan (Sully) is Walker’s mom, Abeline. Finally, in the huge family, Genevieve Padalecki stars as Walker’s dead wife Emily in flashback scenes.

Here is the official synopsis of Walker on The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter and navigate clashes with his family — an ADA brother who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother, and his traditional rancher father. Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

