Viewers wonder why Al Roker is missing from Today while Dylan Dreyer fills in for him

The hosts at the Today Show are covering for each other this week as some take time away from the show.

Dylan Dreyer was missing without warning on Today’s Third Hour on Thursday, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

The other hosts, including Sheinelle Jones, covered all the topics during the hour. Craig Melvin and viewer favorite Al Roker were there to help Sheinelle.

The Today team is skilled at covering up any changes to the lineup, but fans are always keen to notice when favorites are missing.

It was Al’s turn to miss his spot as the weatherman on Today on Friday. Dylan Dreyer filled in to do the weather.

There was no mention of where he was or if he had fallen ill, something no one wanted to hear. Al has had his share of medical problems in the last year. Fans want to know he is well.

Fans took to social media to tell Al they missed him

Al posted a video of him on a walk on Friday without mentioning why he was absent from Today. He answered a question about cross-training and whether he liked to do it or not.

Immediately after the video was posted, fans posted well wishes for Al.

“Missing you this morning on TODAY,” posted a fan.

“Good Morning Al, Have A Awesome Friday, get It In,” one user wrote about his workout.

User @bonniejcrow told Al, “You are my deal for inspiration.”

And then @treesha79 agreed, “yes, thank you al its so true! i’m with you! enjoy your weekend”

Fans of Al Roker on Instagram. Pic credit: @redjameson24/@patriciaprincessbrooks/@bonniejcrow/@treesha79/Instagram

Two other fans had nearly the same sentiment. Users @ronbettybarger and @donnahol chimed in with “Right there with ya!” and “I’m right there with you” encouragements.

Fans of Al Roker on Instagram. Pic credit: @ronbettybarger/@donnahol/Instagram

On Friday evening, Al Roker posted a hint about where he was. He was in Chicago for the weekend.

Al’s entertainment company, AlRokerEnt, is screening a documentary, Gaining Ground: The Fight For Black Land, at the Black Harvest Film Festival.

Al Roker posting on Instagram from Chicago. Pic credit: @alroker/Instagram

Is Dylan Dreyer practicing to fill in permanently for Al Roker?

Dylan Dreyer seems to be filling in for Al Roker quite often lately. Since he is out frequently, having a backup who knows the ropes is good.

Dylan covered the Thanksgiving Day Parade prep earlier in the week, and she was the host last year for the parade while Al was recuperating from multiple surgeries.

The good news is that Al is slated to reprise his role this year for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Today show had her doing pre-thanksgiving videos at the Macy’s Parade Studio.

And she did a fantastic job doing the weather on Friday’s Today Show.