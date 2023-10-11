Vanna White makes major career move after Wheel of Fortune salary negotiations

Vanna White is making new career moves following her recent negotiations with Wheel of Fortune.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the gameshow co-host will be on for the 2025-2026 season of the show, but her fate after that remains in the air.

Plus, her time on the show came with a new salary after tense negotiations went on for a long time.

Her new salary amount has not yet been confirmed, but we know she was going after at least half of Pat Sajak’s salary.

Perhaps in an attempt to bulk her salary some, Vanna is on a new career venture, slightly separate from Wheel of Fortune — makeup.

As previously reported by PEOPLE, Vanna launched a new makeup line with Laura Geller inspired by Wheel of Fortune.

“I think wrinkles are beautiful,” Vanna told PEOPLE exclusively over Zoom. “Someone who is completely with no lines, they don’t have any character. Be natural, be yourself and have personality.”

In the interview, Vanna opened up on her skincare routine, her glam on-air versus her real-life glam, and the first-ever limited-edition makeup collaboration with Laura Geller: Laura Geller Beauty x Wheel of Fortune.

“I don’t look like this without all this makeup,” Vanna laughed. “But you know what? I am older and I accept my lines and wrinkles. Will I ever have plastic surgery? Maybe. But I’m kind of scared to do that. I’m not trying to look 30 years old again because I’m not.”

Within the past year, makeup artist Laura Geller and her team produced six Wheel of Fortune-inspired products aimed at destigmatizing aging.

The goal was to win Vanna over with the line, and they absolutely did.

“They brought it to me and asked, ‘What do you think of this?’ And I absolutely loved it!”

“It’s just so cute and it works so well,” Vanna adds. “The eyeliner you can use day or night — the color works for everyone. I’m still learning, of course, because this is a new venture. Hopefully, this is the start of something big.”

The limited-edition line features Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer ($36), Face the Wheel Blush Palette ($49), Prizewinning Eyes Shadow Palette ($45), Modern Classic Cream Lipstick in Big Money Red ($21), Kajal Longwear Liner in Glitz and Glam ($22) and a Dual-Ended Blush and Bronzer Precision Brush ($21).

Vanna White opens up on her skincare routine as she ages

One of Vanna’s core skincare beliefs is that it’s important to care for your skin before applying makeup. “As I’m getting older, I want to take care of my skin. I want to look the best I can,” she revealed.

She said that to keep her skin looking its best as she ages, she washes it daily and applies moisturizer with sunscreen on her face and hands.

Then, she applies a light foundation, eyeliner, and lipstick before applying the finishing touch — curling her lashes.

Now, Vanna can add Wheel of Fortune-themed items to her skincare and makeup routine, perfect for turning tiles on the hit show.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.