Vanna White knows who should replace her on Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White doesn’t seem to be leaving Wheel of Fortune any time soon, but that doesn’t mean that the co-host hasn’t thought about her replacement.

Viewers were initially worried that she would be leaving when it was announced that Pat Sajak was retiring after this season, but that’s not the case.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanna will stay on for the 2025-2026 season of the show with new host Ryan Seacrest.

However, she recently revealed that she has given some thought as to who she would want to replace her when the time comes.

Vanna is one of many who would love to see none other than Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak’s daughter, take her place in the future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Here’s why Vanna thinks that Maggie is the perfect replacement for her.

Here’s why Vanna White thinks Maggie Sajak would be a ‘good replacement’

It’s no secret that Maggie has been around Wheel of Fortune for a long time, practically her entire life, as her dad Pat worked as host.

Now, Maggie works as the social media correspondent for the show and may be ready for more responsibilities as time goes on.

Vanna revealed to E! News, “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason. She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

Plus, Vanna added, “She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”

And, “I think she’s good for our show.”

Vanna White opens up on doing Wheel of Fortune without Pat Sajak

Of course, new beginnings often come with an ending, and this one is bittersweet for Vanna.

“There’s definitely sadness and it is absolutely bittersweet for me,” she shared, joking that she’s grown “very attached” to Pat due to their 41-year working relationship. “It’s going to be really hard for me after all these years.”

However, despite the bittersweetness of Pat’s retirement, Vanna isn’t upset about Ryan Seacrest coming on and has only good things to say about the new upcoming host.

“He is a kind man. He is professional. He’s good at what he does. He likes to have fun,” Vanna said of her new co-host.

“He even said to me, ‘I’m not trying to replace Pat by any means. I just want to go in and do a good job,'” Vanna shared. “So, that’s what he’s going to do and I think he’s going to be just fine.”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.