Vanna White’s future on Wheel of Fortune revealed

Vanna White has been turning tiles on Wheel of Fortune since 1982, but with Pat Sajak retiring, there were rumors that Vanna might not be back.

That’s right — the iconic Pat Sajak is leaving after Season 41 wraps up and will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest.

Pat’s departure is sad for viewers and Vanna alike, who has previously said it’s “depressing” to think about doing the show without Pat.

Nevertheless, it seems that Vanna is back for at least another two years as her contract with Sony has been extended.

Vanna will continue turning tiles for the next two years at least, as her contract runs through 2025 and 2026, according to Variety.

Not only is Vanna returning to the stage, but she’s reportedly getting a hefty raise as well.

Vanna White will get a raise for being on Wheel of Fortune

After months of “very difficult negotiations,” Vanna is finally receiving a hefty salary increase for turning tiles on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanna was looking to get at least half of Pat’s $15 million salary, as she was only making $3 million in comparison.

Although her new pay amount hasn’t been released, it seems that it was enough to keep her going on the show for at least another season.

More changes coming to Wheel of Fortune

Pat’s retirement isn’t the only change coming to Wheel of Fortune, as there will be some additional changes before Ryan Seacrest takes the wheel.

Longtime director Robert Ennis has also retired, and Alex Van Wagner is taking over his spot. Van Wagner has worked on Shark Tank, Holey Moley, The Voice, and The Kelly Clarkson Show, so there should be no issues for Wheel moving forward.

Plus, the Sajak name isn’t finished yet.

Maggie Sajak, Pat’s daughter, is taking on a more permanent role for the show as she will be the show’s social media correspondent in the coming year.

Maggie’s expanded role includes Fan Fridays, where she will hit the road and tour different spots in accordance with the show’s partnership with guided tour firm Collette.

Plus, Season 41 will focus on Pat’s farewell tour after his long tenure as show host.

There are also talks of theme weeks around holidays like Halloween, along with interest groups such as veterans and teachers.

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see how all the changes play out.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.