Utopia Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Utopia is the United States remake of the original 2013 BBC series of the same name and it appeared here on Amazon Prime Video.

It came at just the right or wrong time in history, depending on who you are, since it deals with a fictional epidemic, matching up with the real-world coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the first season has completed, fans are wondering if there will be more coming from Amazon when it comes to the dark comedy series.

Here is everything we know so far about Utopia Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Utopia Season 2 and all related news.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Utopia?

Amazon has not announced a renewal of Utopia for Season 2 yet.

With the show just ending, it will take a while before Amazon makes a decision to renew or cancel the series.

Release date latest: When does Utopia Season 2 come out?

If Amazon Prime Video plans to make a Utopia Season 2, expect it to come no sooner than late 2021, or possibly more into 2022 depending on how the production of scripted series moves forward due to the current real-life pandemic.

Amazon just renewed The Expanse for a sixth season, so there is always a chance.

Utopia Season 2 cast updates

Most of the cast from Utopia Season 1 should return if there is a second season of the show.

Utopia Season 2 should deal a lot with Dr. Kevin Christie, who is played by John Cusack. He is the main villain, so expect him to play a major role.

Also, expect the main heroes to return, which means we should see more of Sasha Lane (Jessica), Javon Walton (Grant), Desmin Borges (Wilson), Dan Byrd (Ian), Ashleigh LaThrop (Becky), and Farrah Mackenzie (Alice).

Rainn Wilson (Michael) left Chicago with the last remains of the virus, so his fate remains unknown.

Utopia Season 2 spoilers

The fact that Utopia has such a large fanbase is a testament to its quality as a television show. This is because it is about an epidemic in a time in history where hundreds of thousands of people are dying from a pandemic.

“What I’ve seen so far on social media is that there’s a certain segment [of viewers], which we always knew about, who just don’t want to see anything that has to do with a pandemic,” showrunner Gillian Flynn told IndieWire.

“They’re fatigued of it. But otherwise, it’s interesting watching people debate how close it is to the real-life pandemic, what they would do, and which characters have the reactions they’d have.”

Of course, there is one big difference. This show isn’t about a pandemic that is killing people and the indifference seen by people around the world.

Instead, this is an action show about a group of friends who want to gain control of a comic book from a mysterious corporation that holds the key to ending the viral outbreak.

Instead of just saying, “let people die,” this show is about people who want to find a way to save lives.

“I have always said that I like the things I create to create strong reactions, and I’d always much rather have people who want to talk about it — whether it’s positive or negative — than give a tepid, ‘I liked it,’ and never think about it again,” Flynn said about her version of Utopia.

The Season 1 finale also left viewers with plenty of questions.

The scariest is one that could frighten people in the real world today.

In that finale, the founder of Christie Corp (John Cusack) has a master plan to create the world a vaccination for the epidemic — but this vaccination will sterilize the human population for three generations.

It is now up to the heroes to destroy these vaccinations.

If people didn’t want to watch a show about a pandemic, this might pus ghit over the edge.

However, things should change once the real-world vaccination is out there and Flynn said she hopes no one will be turned off by the plot with the fake vaccination in Utopia.

“Obviously, I started writing this in 2013, and that piece of the plot was always the plot; it was why we were doing it. So there was never a question of changing it, but it was strange over the course of those seven years to see the anti-vax movement go from very fringe to more and more mainstream,” Flynn said.

“[Also] if you’re taking your medical advice from John Cusack, something’s gone horribly wrong in your life,” she said.

The good news is that Flynn said a second season will move past the pandemic storyline.

“Personally, I like shows that move on and move forward in general,” Flynn said. “Aside from whether I want to deal with the current pandemic [in Season 2], I want the show to move on and go to different objectives.”

Amazon has yet to announce when Utopia Season 2 will premiere.