Upstead trending as Chicago P.D. duo seen together again

Chicago P.D. fans can’t stop talking about the latest Upstead reunion.

It led to “Upstead” and “Upsteadforever” trending on Twitter.

Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos starred in the Chicago P.D. cast as a couple.

Soffer played Detective Jay Halstead, while Spiridakos continues to play Detective Hailey Upton.

Soffer left the Chicago P.D. cast early in Season 10. He returned to direct a crucial episode later in the year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His exit from the show hit many fans hard, but they have not given up on Halstead returning.

An Upstead reunion on the picket lines

Jesse and Tracy returned to the picket lines this past week to support the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actors and actresses have not reached a deal with the studios, leading to a continued strike.

Recent SAG-AFTRA negotiations have not led to a new deal, so many shows remain on hiatus.

Many members of the One Chicago shows have taken to the picket lines to help show their support.

In the photo below, Jesse and Tracy are seen holding signs again.

good morning 🥰 we can talk about how beautiful and happy they are 🤧 pic.twitter.com/Uovj3gVAR2 — Amelink_Upstead ||fan account || (@VitoriaUpstead) September 1, 2023

Many Halstead and Upton fans have shared the picture on social media.

This isn’t the first time that Jesse and Tracy have been striking together.

Early in August, they were on the picket lines with former Chicago P.D. showrunner Derek Haas.

Below is an image that Jesse and Tracy each shared on Instagram on August 7. Derek is the man between them, seen holding his WGA (Writers Guild of America) sign.

It’s good that the Chicago P.D. stars have remained friends, and maybe it could lead to Jesse Lee Soffer returning to the show at some point.

He hasn’t hinted at that taking place, but the continued fan support for Upstead is a step in the right direction.

And if the strikes continue to drag on, Jesse and Tracy will likely be seen on the picket lines again.

News about Chicago P.D. Season 11

NBC ordered a new season of Chicago P.D., but production has been halted.

Work on new episodes cannot begin until the Writers Strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

Luckily, past episodes of Chicago P.D. are still available for streaming.

Peacock has all three One Chicago shows available for viewing. This allows fans to catch up on the last season of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

It’s impossible to project when new episodes of Chicago P.D. will finally arrive, as the sides are running out of time to produce new content for the winter months.

Chicago P.D. is streaming on Peacock.