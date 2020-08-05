Turtles All the Way Down: What is the song on Yellowstone Season 3?

Turtles All the Way Down is a country music song that featured on Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 7, titled The Beating, which aired on Paramount on Sunday.

Mia (Eden Brolin) played the song in the scene where she talked endlessly while sitting in the back of the truck with Rip (Cole Hauser) driving and Jimmy (Jefferson White) in the front passenger seat.

The men smiled and shook their heads wonderingly as she prattled non-stop.

She asked them about the song they would choose to hear for the rest of their lives if stranded on a desert island. She didn’t wait for an answer before she announced that she would choose Turtles All the Way Down.

She then asked Rip whether he knew the song and offered to play it.

After hearing Turtles All the Way Down on Sunday’s episode of Yellowstone Season 3, many fans wanted to know more about it and searched for information online.

Turtles All the Way Down is a country song by Sturgill Simpson

Turtles All The Way Down is a song by country music singer Sturgill Simpson.

The song was released in April 2014 as a single from Simpson’s second studio album, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music.

Metamodern Sounds in Country Music was released in May 2014 under the High Top Mountain record label and featured other hit songs, such as Life of Sin, Long White Line, and The Promise.

The Promise was Simpson’s cover of When in Rome’s debut single of the same title released in 1988.

The album’s title, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, was inspired by Ray Charles’ 1962 album, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music.

The lyrics of Turtles All the Way Down references drugs

The lyrics of Turtles All the Way Down include references to drugs (Marijuana, LSD, Psilocybin, DMT) and psychedelic experiences. There are also references to religious themes and religious figures such as Jesus and Buddha.

The title alludes to Hindu mythology

The lyrics of Turtles All the Way Down encompasses philosophical and metaphysical themes.

The phrase “Turtles All the Way Down” is often ascribed to an old lady who challenged the philosopher and psychologist William James.

According to the well-known anecdote, an old lady approached James after a lecture and challenged his scientific theory about the structure of the solar system and the universe by suggesting that the world was supported on the back of a giant turtle.

James then asked the lady what the giant turtle stood on. The old lady answered that turtle stood on the back of an even larger turtle.

When James asked what the larger turtle stood on, the old lady retorted, “it’s turtles all the way down.”

The old lady was referring to an old Hindu myth that the world is supported on the back of elephants, which are, in turn, supported on the back of a gigantic turtle.

Turtles All the Way down also featured on HBO’s Watchmen

Sturgill Simpson’s Turtles All the Way Down also featured in Watchmen Season 1, Episode 5, titled Little Fear Of Lightning, which aired on HBO on November 17, 2019.

The song also featured in The Bridge Season 2, Episode 9, titled Rakshasa, according to Simpson’s IMDb page.

Yellowstone Season 3 airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Paramount Network