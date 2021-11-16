Marty Lagina (L) and Craig Tester react with anger and frustration at government interference on Oak Island. Pic credit: History

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, we can expect the team to hit yet another roadblock in their search for treasure as a Nova Scotia government department orders the guys to shut down either part or all of their operation.

The Dept. of Communities, Culture, and Heritage (DCCH) had already told the team that they would be keeping a closer eye on their activities this year. Initially, the Lagina brothers took this as a positive, seeing it as an indicator that they were making progress and that the DCCH may even prove helpful.

But unfortunately, it seems as though this episode will see the Laginas and the DCCH come into conflict.

However, we can also expect to see some good news. There’s progress on the stone roadway as Steve Guptill pretty much confirms that the stone roadway is heading in the direction of the Money Pit. And there’s more news on the discovery of gold in the Money Pit area.

The History Channel’s synopsis sums up the episode with both positives and negatives:

“The team is unstoppable when more evidence suggests the stone roadway is heading directly towards the Money Pit. But when delicate discoveries are made in the swamp, the fellowship faces the possibility of a government shutdown.” Get our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

There’s bad news on Oak Island

In an episode preview, archaeologist Laird Niven can be heard telling shocked members of the Fellowship that Nova Scotia’s DCCH had asked that they “stop down [immediately].”

A frustrated Marty Lagina said: “Our ability to work is getting eroded.” He also stated that four acres are now off-limits to the team.

It’s clear that Marty’s becoming increasingly disillusioned and exasperated, at one point, in another preview, he spoke of throwing in the towel and angrily stated: “The more we cooperate, the more of our island we lose.”

It’s important to remember that the DCCH has already said that the guys are free to do as they wish with the Money Pit area, so hopefully, their interference shouldn’t disrupt the primary goal of finding the treasure. But the organization is increasing its hold over the rest of the island, including the all-important swamp area.

A map shown briefly during a preview appeared to show an area of the island that is now off-limits to the team, although the map is a little unclear. All should hopefully be revealed during tonight’s episode.

Pic credit: History

But there’s also good news on Oak Island

As already stated, don’t expect this episode to be all bad news. We can expect to see further expert analysis on the piece of metal recovered last week at the Money Pit from a depth of 90 feet, and it seems as though the initial analysis stating there was gold in the piece is confirmed.

In a preview, we see somewhat rejuvenated Marty proudly state, “So, we have ancient Spanish gold!”

Rick responds, “That’s huge.” It certainly would be huge; ancient Spanish gold at the Money Pit is exactly what we all want.

Rick is actually super upbeat and points out that they’re at a stage where every time they pull up soil from the Money Pit area, they are now expecting to find gold.

The show isn’t called The Curse of Oak Island for nothing, and there are always going to be hiccups. But it seems as though this season, the guys are closer than ever to uncovering both secrets and treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.