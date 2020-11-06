Top Gear exclusive: Paddy McGuinness gets strapped to car roof for terrifying race

Buckle up for an exclusive clip from this weekend’s episode of Top Gear — as host Paddy McGuinness goes for a terrifying drive atop a car driven by a former F1 driver.

The dramatic stunt comes as Paddy and his fellow hosts, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff, test out a string of British grand tourers and compare them to their German rivals.

Step in former Formula One driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen, who takes on the role of Team Germany as he races around a rural British estate in a Porsche Panamera Turbo S with Paddy strapped to the roof.

‘He looks like a rag doll’

Clutching a teddy bear for comfort, the Top Gear host looks genuinely scared — with Chris and Paddy comparing him to a rag doll as he flails around while Frentzen hits the accelerator.

The test is to see how low Paddy can keep his pulse during the hair-raising stunt, with Frentzen refusing to hold back as he tears around the estate’s narrow roads.

“Heinz, he doesn’t really care, does he?” comments Freddie as he watches Paddy being hurled from side to side.

“He hasn’t come all the way here from the Fatherland to basically come second, has he?” replies Chris.

Much of the current season of Top Gear was filmed in the UK due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — but, as Freddie told us in an exclusive interview, that didn’t stop them from creating one of the show’s best seasons ever.

For this week’s fourth episode of the season, Paddy, Freddie, and Chris test out the Bentley Flying Spur, McLaren GT, and Aston Martin DBX — three of Britain’s leading grand tourers — in scenic Wales.

They then meet up with Frentzen to pit the top-of-the-line cars against their German rivals.

Tribute to Sir Stirling Moss

The episode also sees Chris pay an emotional tribute to legendary British racing driver Sir Stirling Moss, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90.

The look-back, which features historic archival footage combined with new interviews, retraces Moss’s career over the years, including his legendary battles against Ferrari.

In case you missed it, this season of Top Gear also saw the hosts take on a terrifying Wall of Death and saw Freddie nearly meet his maker in a 124mph crash.

Top Gear airs Sundays at 8/7c on BBC America.