Blue Bloods Season 14 spring finale has arrived, marking the halfway point for the final season of the hit CBS show.

However, Tom Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan isn’t giving up hope that Blue Bloods will continue past this season.

CBS announced in November that Blue Bloods would end after Season 14, airing in two parts.

The cast has been more than vocal about wanting to keep the show going, especially Donnie Wahlberg.

Despite reports that CBS has confirmed Blue Bloods won’t get a lifeline like S.W.A.T. did, Tom isn’t convinced.

The talented actor had a lot to say about the show he’s called home since 2010.

Tom Selleck ‘optimistic’ for Blue Bloods future ahead of Season 14 spring finale

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Tom didn’t hold back when the topic of Blue Bloods ending was brought up.

“I’m not just gonna sit around doing a countdown. I’m gonna stay optimistic because everybody on the show wants to do it I’m just staying optimistic,” he expressed.

There’s no denying that Blue Bloods remains a mega-hit show, and Tom does want it to go out on top, just not yet. Tom wants Blue Bloods fans to know that the show isn’t tired.

“The reason I talk about it this much is so the public doesn’t think we’re just winding down and the show is tired. We’re as good as ever and very successful,” he said.

Tom Selleck isn’t giving up on Blue Bloods

Tom chatted with CBS Morning News to promote his memoir You Never Know earlier this month. The Magnum P.I. star once again revealed he isn’t convinced Blue Bloods will be done this year.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses. We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: We aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place,” Tom spilled.

If Blue Bloods does, in fact, end after Season 14, don’t expect Tom to retreat to his ranch in California. Tom has no plans to leave acting and will look for the next role in his days as Frank Reagan.

Tom Selleck will keep standing by Blue Bloods until the very end. The cast has been shooting the rest of Season 14 with the spring finale airing tonight (May 17) and the final eight episodes airing in the fall.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.