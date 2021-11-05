Tiger King star Joe Exotic confirms aggressive cancer diagnosis, says Carole Baskin will party over it

Joe Exotic, star of Tiger King, says he has prostate cancer in a letter shared to the public. Pic credit: @joe_exotic/Instagram

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, says he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The Tiger King star shared the letter on his Instagram page and took aim at his rival Carole Baskin.

Exotic was the subject of the Netflix series Tiger King – which became an instant hit for the streaming giant.

As revealed in the series, Exotic received a 22-year sentence in federal prison for an attempted murder for hire plot to kill Big Cat Rescue founder Baskin.

In addition, Exotic was convicted on 17 federal counts of animal abuse. The 58-year-old’s sentence was considered too harsh earlier this year, and he is currently awaiting re-sentencing.

However, the eccentric Tiger King star wants out of jail on compassionate release.

Joe Exotic reveals cancer diagnosis

Joe Exotic revealed to his Instagram followers that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well.”

In his post, he also takes a dig at Baskin, claiming that his rival will celebrate the cancer diagnosis. In addition, the Tiger King star claimed there is proof that he is innocent and demanded a compassionate release.

“Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice 😢 love.”

Carole Baskin responds to Joe’s cancer diagnosis

Carole Baskin and her husband Howard are suing Netflix for breach of contract after they appeared in the trailer for Tiger King 2, which will be released later this month.

Baskin also responded to Joe’s cancer claim, telling The Sun that “no one should believe” him, adding that “he’s claimed to be dying of just about everything.”

Tiger King 2 premieres on November 17 on Netflix and will have five episodes.

The series will continue to follow the events since Joe’s incarceration and Baskin closing in on buying her rival zoo.

Watch all episodes of Tiger King on Netflix worldwide.