Tiger King Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Joe Exotic in Tiger King. Pic credit: Netflix

Tiger King was a shocking documentary series that hit Netflix and ended up as a massive success for the streaming giant.

The original series focused on a man named Joe Exotic, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Oklahoma.

What resulted was Joe Exotic ending up in jail after a murder-for-hire plot, with sentencing for crimes against the Endangered Species Act.

However, as crazy as that was, the documentary was a hit thanks to the supporting cast around Tiger King as well, including Carole Baskin, who ended up becoming reality famous enough to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

Here is everything we know so far about Tiger King Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Tiger King Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Tiger King?

There was no reason to ever believe that Tiger King would get a second season.

The first season ended with Joe Exotic in prison and Carole Baskin taking over his big cat park. However, there were many things left unanswered, including the concerns that Baskin had something to do with her husband’s disappearance.

Netflix did have a follow-up which spoke to the supporting players and looked at where they ended up after the show ended.

That looked like it marked the end of the Tiger King story.

It wasn’t.

In September, Netflix announced there would be a Tiger King Season 2 and it would arrive just two months later.

Release date latest: When does Tiger King Season 2 come out?

Netflix has already announced the shocking release date for Tiger King Season 2.

Tiger King Season 2 will come out on November 17, 2021.

There will be eight total episodes, each checking in at between 40 and 48 minutes for each episode.

Netflix even released a trailer for the new season.

Tiger King Season 2 cast updates

Joe Exotic is back for Tiger King Season 2.

As the trailer showed, the documentary crew went to the prison to interview him for the second season of the series, where he continues to plead his case. He also had plenty to say about Carol Baskin.

However, don’t expect Carol Baskin to return for Tiger King Season 2. She previously slammed the first season, calling it “salacious and sensational.”

It also can’t help that people are now looking at her as the possible murderer of her husband, which Joe Exotic brings up again in the trailer.

Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren took over the zoo and had five dozen of their big cats confiscated by federal authorities after accusations came that they violated the Endangered Species Act in May.

Lowe said that “we know so much more than that documentary showed” and he doesn’t know of anyone who would want “to collaborate with them now.”

It sounds like they convinced Lowe.

Netflix reveals that Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson all return for Tiger King Season 2 as well.

Tiger King Season 2 spoilers

“There’s an innocent man in prison. Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up,” Joe Exotic said in the trailer.

What is shocking is that, even with Baskin wanting nothing to do with the show, it will delve into the mystery of her husband’s disappearance from 1997.

Tiger King 2 then pushes the blame off Carole and seems to focus on shady people in Costa Rica.

However, there is also a twist where Carole’s current husband said he would be willing to help Joe Exotic with parole or with a reduction of his sentence.

In the trailer, Joe Exotic said they have to put their differences aside or they could all die. He then said he would make a deal with the devil if he had to.

That referred to Howard, Carole Baskin’s current husband. He said he would support helping Joe Exotic if the man supported the Big Cat Safety Act, preventing people from owning large cats like lions and leopards.

“It’s time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I’m accepting their offer,” Joe Exotic said.

That might play into why and how there is a Tiger King 2.

Here is how Netflix describes Tiger King Season 2:

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with ‘Tiger King 2’ as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Tiger King Season 2 premieres on Netflix on November 17, 2021.