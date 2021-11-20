Tiger King star Carole Baskin reacts to missing ex-husband reportedly being ‘found alive’

Tiger King put a spotlight on the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s first husband Don Lewis. Pic credit: Netflix

Carole Baskin, the star of the Netflix hit series Tiger King, reacted to claims that her first husband, Don Lewis has been found alive.

Before the release of Tiger King 2, Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, sued Netflix for using footage of her in the series.

She claimed that the production company behind the series breached their contract by using footage of her because she only signed on for the first season.

The star of the series, Joe Exotic, repeatedly accused Baskin of killing her first husband, Don Lewis, and the series exploited conspiracy theories that she was involved in his disappearance.

Carole Baskin responds to claim her first husband is still alive

In a recent interview with British morning show This Morning, Baskin reacted to a claim made on Tiger King 2 that her first husband Don Lewis is still alive with skepticism.

The 60-year-old said she thought it was “impossible” that Lewis was still alive and questioned the source of information.

“They produced a letter from Homeland Security, and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002 because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002.”

United States Department of Homeland Security began operations in 2003 in response to the 9/11 attacks.

Despite expressing doubt about the news about Don Lewis, Baskin told the host of the morning show she feels vindicated after being linked to his disappearance and presumed death.

“And yet all of this hay has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance when Homeland Security has known where he is at least since back then.”

In addition, the Big Cat Rescue CEO expressed doubt that Lewis would have been able to support himself financially if he were still alive.

“He took about $1 million down to Costa Rica, and I had agreed to let him do that so that he could prove to himself that he couldn’t make a living. So I don’t know how it is that Homeland Security says he’s alive and well in Costa Rica, but I’m glad to hear it.”

Joe Exotic transferred to a medical center for cancer treatment

Tiger King star Joe Exotic made a plea for a compassionate release due to an aggressive cancer diagnosis.

TMZ now reports that Exotic has been transferred to a North Carolina federal medical center due to their cancer treatment facilities.

As detailed in Tiger King Season 1, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020 after being convicted of attempting to hire two men to kill Carole Baskin.