Tiger King Season 2: Showrunners hint there could be another season of hit Netflix show

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which dropped on the streaming platform on Friday, March 20, shocked and entertained viewers with its bizarre exposé of the world of big cat enthusiasts.

The show follows the feud between big cat collector Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and animal activist Carole Baskin, who runs an animal sanctuary in Florida called Big Cat Rescue.

The seven-part documentary series also follows the polygamous exploits of its flamboyant characters and the bizarre murder-for-hire plot that ended with Joe Exotic’s arrest.

After binge-watching all seven episodes of the hit Netflix series, many fans began speculating whether there will be Tiger King Season 2 on Netflix.

Many viewers thought that although the series appeared to have conclusively wrapped up Joe Exotic’s story, the ending suggested other possible storylines for Season 2.

If you’ve seen Tiger King and you have also been wondering whether to expect Season 2 on Netflix, here is everything you need to know.

Tiger King showrunners have hinted Season 2

Tiger King producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have dropped tantalizing hints that raise hopes that fans could get to see Tiger King Season 2

In an interview with EW, Chaiklin indicated that they were open to the idea of Tiger King Season 2 because they still have a lot of footage and the story is still unfolding.

Although she cautioned that they were not yet sure whether there would be another season, she said that a second season would likely be just as dramatic as the first.

“I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding,” Chaiklin said. “We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

However, TVLine reported that a Netflix source said there were currently no plans to renew the show for a second season.

Scripted miniseries following Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin coming

Fans are delighted to learn that a scripted miniseries version that follows the feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is in the works.

The miniseries is based on Season 2 of the podcast called Joe Exotic: Tiger King, formerly titled Over My Dead Body, according to E! News.

Actress Kate McKinnon will be playing Carole. She is also executive producing the series with the production company Universal Content Productions.

Kate McKinnon is known for her work on Saturday Night Live and The Big Gay Sketch Show. She also appeared in Ghostbusters, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Bombshell.

Tiger King Season 2: Fans are already speculating

Although there is no official word form Netflix that they are mulling Tiger King for Season 2, fans — spurred by the comments by the showrunners — are already speculating about what to expect from Season 2 if it happens.

Some fans are hoping that Tiger King Season 2 will focus more on Mahamayavi Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, a big cat owner who played a relatively small role in Season 1.

Fans want to learn more about the colorful polyamorous character and his big cat park, The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), where he keeps tigers.

Joe Exotic was jailed for attempted murder-for-hire

Joe Exotic was arrested in Florida in September 2018 and charged with attempted murder-for-hire. He was convicted of the charge and sentenced in January 2020. He is currently serving his 22-year sentence.

Tiger King is currently streaming on Netflix