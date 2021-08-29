Tiger King Season 2 reportedly coming soon to Netflix

Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic starred in the viral sensation TV series, Tiger King. Pic credit: Netflix

Tiger King was the binge-worthy documentary that kept lockdown Netflix subscribers occupied during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a wild miniseries about zookeeper Joe Exotic and his nemesis Carole Baskin, who owns Big Cat Rescue.

According to Netflix, Tiger King Season 2 is coming soon.

According to Variety, the seven-episode series was one of the most successful Netflix releases, garnering over 64 million viewers within one month.

The cast of Tiger King, including Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, has continued to garner headlines as the story surrounding the bizarre characters of the series is far from over.

As shown in the series, Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic, is a convicted felon.

However, there have been several updates from his case since the first season concluded. First, the series led to Exotic getting significant media attention due to the Tiger King press and viral memes on social media.

Secondly, Joe Exotic requested a pardon after claiming he suffered prison abuse. Unfortunately for Joe, he didn’t get the release he wanted, but his sentence was reduced to 17 years in July 2021.

Netflix reveals Tiger King 2 is coming soon

It appears that Netflix accidentally revealed that Tiger King Season 2 is one the way.

According to What’s on Netflix, a screengrab revealed Netflix advertising ‘Tiger King 2 coming soon,’ but it was subsequently removed.

Netflix did not do a press release, which implies that the leak was accidental.

However, Netflix has been teasing an installment to the popular docu-series for over one year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tiger King producers revealed there is a lot of footage remaining as the story continues to develop.

“To be continued,” Rebecca Chaiklin, the director of Tiger King, told the publication. “I mean, yes, we have a crazy amount of footage, and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

Carole Baskin may not appear in Tiger King Season 2

Star of Tiger King, Carole Baskin, does not want to appear in the second season. In an interview with Radio Times, Baskin claims she was “misled” by producers calling the series a “freak show.”

It is no surprise that Baskin is upset as the series explored the allegations that Baskin murdered her ex-husband Don Lewis.

Don Lewis was Baskin’s second husband who went missing in 1997. No evidence links Baskin to his disappearance, and he was declared legally dead in 2002.

However, the popularity of the series has increased interest in the criminal investigation into his death which is still open.

Watch all episodes of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix worldwide.