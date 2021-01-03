This Is Us: Who is the fisherman on the NBC show?

This Is Us finally returns after a seven-week hiatus on Tuesday. During the episode called A Long Road Home, the Vietnamese fisherman will also return to the hit NBC show.

Who is the fisherman on This Is Us?

But, who exactly is this mysterious man?

Well, we know that he is somehow connected to Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and more directly, with Randall’s dad, William. It also seems as if Randall’s mom Laurel, is or was, in the picture at some point.

Hopefully, This Is Us Episode 5, Season 5 on January 5 will tell us more about this fisherman guy.

Who plays the fisherman on This Is Us?

Meanwhile, the actor who plays that character in This Is Us is Vien Hong. And, the enigmatic fisherman, seen above in an NBC photo from the upcoming and highly anticipated episode, has a name. It’s Hai.

IMDb demystified the person who plays Hai, stating that Hong — who is listed as the actor appearing on This Is Us — previously worked on many projects.

Among them, he was seen in the 2014 Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman hit, X-Men: Days of Future Past.

He also appeared in the 2014 flick RoboCop and in 2002’s We Are Soldiers starring Mel Gibson.

Rotten Tomatoes supplied more details on this talented thespian.

The showbusiness rating site said that Hong began his acting career with bit parts in dramas such as ER, 7th Heaven, and Nash Bridges.

Back toward the time when he was seen in these vintage network shows, he also reportedly appeared in some big-budget films as well.

One example is an action drama about a skateboarder who discovers a government conspiracy from 1989. The movie stars Christian Slater and is called Gleaming the Cube.

Later, other movie roles for Hong were in the comedy Glory Daze with Ben Affleck and French Stewart in 1996 and the dramatic comedy from 2000 called, Catfish in Black Bean Sauce with Paul Winfield, Chi Muoi Lo, and Sanaa Lathanin in 1999. In the latter, Vien played a transvestite.

In 2015, Hong worked with Owen Wilson on the action thriller No Escape.

In addition, Hong serves as a voiceover artist on Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? and he also was among the voices heard in the small screen movie Children of the Corn.

Other television series in which Hong was cast include Promised Land, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, The District, and The Shield.

The fisherman will appear on This Is Us again

So far, we have seen Vien Hong in two episodes of This Is Us, with another appearance is just waiting in the wings. Hopefully, given this time we’ll learn some real truths about the man all fans of the hit NBC show know as the fisherman.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.