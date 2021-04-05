This Is Us: A disliked character returns and will continue to make things uncomfortable for Jack Pearson

Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) will continue to struggle with feelings of inadequacy when a former character returns for a new story arc. Pic credit: NBC

This Is Us will welcome back a disliked character from Season 4 that will continue to make things uncomfortable for Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) in his marriage to Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

Rebecca’s dad Dave (Tim Matheson) will return to the show for a story arc.

The character was first introduced in Season 4 of the NBC series after Jack first met Rebecca’s parents, and Dave did not feel Jack was good enough for his daughter.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Milo teased fans with what they can expect when Dave returns to the show.

“Tim Matheson will be coming back, popping in. I can’t say for how long, but we do see him pop up. That very storyline does come up with between him and Jack,” he said of the actor’s return.

The dynamic between the actors is so intense. Fans truly believe that Dave intimidates Jack, who holds his own in the relationship but struggles to keep his feelings to himself.

Milo explains how the character of Dave will continue to be woven into the storyline

The actor shared that Jack will likely always struggle with feelings of inferiority. This was most recently seen in an episode titled I’ve Got This, where Jack struggled to fit in with his friends and fellow colleagues, both financially and socially.

At the end of the episode, in a flashback scene, Rebecca took over handling the household budget after Jack played (and lost) credit-card roulette during a fancy dinner with his bosses right after their three children Kate, Randall, and Kevin, were born.

I’ve Got This also teased the deep friendship that will eventually develop between Jack and Miguel (Jon Huertas).

“I know that’s always been something that Jack struggles with, and he never is one to put his own shortcomings onto anybody else or the things that he really struggles with. I think Jack does try to get his best, but sometimes his best — maybe in his mind — doesn’t measure up. We’re always going to be addressing that, especially when we’re looking at a younger man,” he explained to Us.

The next episode is titled Both Things Can Be True

The 12th episode of the fifth season, titled Both Things Can Be True, will explore Jack and Miguel’s bond further. Also, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) will navigate challenges in their relationship, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will seek out a new kind of support network.

This will be followed by another new episode which will air one week later, titled Brotherly Love, where Kevin will visit Randall in Philadelphia.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.