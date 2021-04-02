This Is Us spoilers: More than one character will face challenges in episode titled Both Things Can Be True

Jack and his best friend Miguel will grow their friendship in the new episode of This Is Us. Pic credit: NBC

This Is Us will return on April 6 with a new episode titled Both Things Can Be True where multiple characters will face challenges.

The official NBC synopsis of the series claims that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) will bond, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) will navigate challenges, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) seeks out a new kind of support network.

Fans will likely watch another episode where they are treated to flashback episodes where a further explanation of the backstory of Jack Pearson is explored and how he became best friends with his co-worker Miguel.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Kevin and Madison, who initially came together as a couple after learning she was pregnant with twins, will further navigate challenges in their relationship.

Randall, who has heavily leaned on both his therapist and wife Beth when challeneges have presented themself in his life, will find someone else to talk to.

The show will continue to use its seamless back and forth method of integrating past and present storylines as the season continues to press forward.

Jack and Miguel’s backstory will continue to be explored

Miguel and Jack will realize their commonality on This is Us. Pic credit: NBC

Jack and Miguel’s friendship will continue to have a light shone on it, as Miguel was the only male figure in his life that fans were introduced to other than his father Stanley and brother Nicky.

The men will find they have a lot in common, and Miguel will become an extended member of the Pearson family, which would eventually lead to a natural progression of his relationship with Rebecca, Jack’s wife, after his death.

Kevin and Madison will find themselves struggling with life as new parents while still navigating the waters of their new relationship. Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) will overstay his welcome, adding more stressors to their union.

As for Randall, his storyline is not teased in the promo seen above, so that is yet to be determined. However, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Tess (Eris Baker) explore their relationship after Beth finds Tess and Alex (Presley Alexander) kissing in her room. Tess will interpret her mother walking into her room as an intrusion and it will drive a wedge between mother and daughter.

When will the next new episode air?

The aforementioned episode will air April 6.

This will be followed by Brotherly Love, which will air one week later, on April 13 where Kevin will visit Randall in Philadelphia, and reportedly, their troubled relationship will be explored. Fans will likely see the two have the long-awaited talk that will be necessary to mend their past difficulties.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.