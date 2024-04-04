The Witcher Season 4 adds new cast following Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt takeover

Netflix’s hit series The Witcher is seeing a significant reshuffle in its cast lineup, promising a fresh outlook for its upcoming fourth season.

Following the departure of Henry Cavill, who portrayed the iconic character Geralt of Rivia, uncertainties loomed over the future of the show. However, recent casting announcements have sparked renewed enthusiasm among fans.

Stepping into the shoes of Geralt is Liam Hemsworth, a move that has garnered both curiosity and excitement from the fanbase.

Alongside Hemsworth, the returning cast members, including Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, and Laurence Fishburne, have kept the anticipation alive with their continued involvement in the series.

A Variety report confirmed the addition of Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn to the ensemble for Season 4.

The casting choices reflect Netflix’s commitment to boosting the show’s quality after the third season, which saw a slight drop in its critical approval rating.

Danny Woodburn portrays a fan-favorite character from The Witcher series

Sharlto Copley, renowned for his standout performance in District 9, is set to portray Leo Bonhart, a character with a rich backstory. Bonhart, a former soldier turned ruthless bounty hunter, is described as meticulous, expensive, and unapologetically vicious — a role that promises to showcase Copley’s versatility and intensity.

James Purefoy, known for his roles in Netflix’s Sex Education joins the cast as Skellen, also known as the Tawny Owl. Skellen is depicted as an essential advisor to Ehmyr.

Danny Woodburn, beloved for his recurring role on the iconic sitcom Seinfeld, brings his talent to the Netflix fantasy series as Zoltan, a Dwarven adventurer and close companion of Geralt of Rivia. Woodburn’s portrayal of Zoltan is anticipated to resonate with fans of the novels and video games.

Notably, Woodburn has dwarfism and brings authenticity to the role in The Witcher Season 4.

Laurence Fishburne stars as Regis in Witcher Season 4

Variety previously announced that Laurence Fishburne is set to portray the enigmatic character Regis, a Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who embarks on a journey alongside Geralt of Rivia.

Regis, a character originating from author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire, gained further prominence in the popular video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, particularly in its DLC expansion pack Blood and Wine. In this expansion, Regis emerges as a key ally to Geralt as they unravel a series of murders in the Duchy of Toussaint.

Fans are eager to see how Regis’ intricate storyline will unfold in Season 4 of The Witcher, which is expected to hit the streaming platform sometime in 2025.

Seasons 1-3 of The Witcher can be streamed on Netflix.