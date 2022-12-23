The Witcher: Henry Cavill will get a heroic sendoff in the Season 3 finale

Henry Cavill is currently starring as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ever since the news of Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher broke, fans have been wondering how the transition will occur between his version of Geralt of Rivia and Liam Hemsworth’s.

While Liam was originally one of the final contenders to play the role in Netflix’s adaptation, he lost out to Henry.

However, Henry has since announced he would be leaving the hit epic fantasy series. While he hasn’t cited an actual reason, there are two possible options.

Taking on a larger role in the DC Universe as Superman was a likely suspect. Although, many also suspect it might have something to do with creative differences thanks to Season 2 of The Witcher veering away from the book series, of which Henry is a staunch fan.

Then, his Superman gig fell through but, thankfully, another job came his way thanks to Amazon’s Warhammer 40,000.

Throughout the entire rollercoaster ride, viewers have continued to wonder how Henry’s Cavill will get his sendoff in the Season 3 finale.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Henry Cavill’s Geralt will be honored in The Witcher

Considering The Witcher will continue on from Henry’s departure after Season 3, Geralt will not die, so his sendoff will be much less dramatic. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be some nod to the actor, or they won’t create some drama to help send him off in his final episode.

According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has finally addressed what will happen between the changing of the guard.

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately,” Lauren said.

The showrunner then went on to say that Henry will get “the most heroic sendoff” that he deserves before explaining that this will be achieved thanks to his desire to retrieve Ciri. Even though he has always maintained neutrality when it comes to the politics of the Continent, this will change by the end of Season 3 of The Witcher.

Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4 of The Witcher. Pic credits: @henrycavill/@liamhemsworth/Instagram

Liam Hemsworth will take over in Season 4 of The Witcher

With Henry leaving, Liam Hemsworth will then take on the hefty role in Season 4.

Lauren S. Hissrich also addressed this by adding that not only will Geralt return in Season 4 as a different person mentally, but physically.

“Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

As for how all this plays out now remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to tune into Seasons 3 and 4 of The Witcher in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.