The Witcher: Season 2 filming is set to conclude on April 1

Anya Chalotra stars as Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

The filming for Season 2 of The Witcher is set to conclude this Thursday, April 1. No, that’s not an April Fool’s joke — or at least, we hope it isn’t.

It’s certainly the truth, according to the Instagram story of makeup artist Jacqueline Rathore. She has shared two images to her story; the first one showed a nearly empty corkboard.

Rathore captioned it: “We are wrapped on Witcher 2!!” she wrote across the photo before noting that there was only a takeaway menu left on the board.

At the bottom of the pic is the date of March 30, 2021.

The second shot revealed nothing more than a pink screen on which Rathore had written: “Actually that’s a lie. Tomorrow is official wrap but WE ARE DONE.”

Screen Rant has also reported that filming is actually expected to conclude on April 1, not March 31. Although, Rathore’s story was posted on March 31 and not on the 30th.

Screenshots from The Witcher makeup artist Jacqueline Rathore’s Instagram story. Pic credits: @rathorejacqui/Instagram

This is in line with what Freya Allan recently posted via her own Instagram story. In that update, she stated that she was heading into the last week of filming for her character, Ciri.

Allan’s story was posted last weekend and then later uploaded via another fansite, indicating that filming would conclude at the end of this week, which certainly lines up as the very beginning of April.

Filming for Season 2 of The Witcher has had many delays

Production has been sporadic on Season 2 of The Witcher. While filming started as planned, the global coronavirus pandemic halted things rather dramatically for a while, as it did with all film and TV sets.

Then, when filming finally commenced, newcomer Kristofer Hivju, who will play a character called Nivellen, tested positive for COVID-19, and production was shut down once more.

Henry Cavill, who plays the main character Geralt of Rivia, also suffered a hamstring injury while on set. While filming could continue around Cavill’s scenes, many fans were concerned that this would add a further delay to production.

When will Season 2 of The Witcher premiere?

After all that, though, filming appears to have finally concluded, and now fans can look forward to the announcement of when Season 2 will drop onto Netflix.

Originally, the plan was to have Season 2 premiere in 2021, likely around March to April. However, with all of the delays to filming, this is now highly unlikely, although some are still hopeful for a September or October release date.

Unfortunately, there is still likely plenty of post-production to be done on a show such as The Witcher. There will CGI and special effects that will need to be added. And potentially, some scenes may need to be reshot or new ones filmed.

This means that it is still likely a long wait until Season 2 actually hits our screens, and it may not be until 2022 that we get to see the next installment.

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.