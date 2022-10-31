The Walking Dead: Yvette Nicole Brown had a cameo in Episode 21 — did you catch it?

Yvette Nicole Brown made a cameo appearance in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jordin Althaus

Yvette Nicole Brown has long shown her appreciation for The Walking Dead.

Many times she has been featured on the hit zombie apocalypse series companion series, Talking Dead, as she discusses the events that unfolded in various episodes.

Now, in Episode 21 of the TV show, she has made her very first appearance.

However, many viewers may have missed it entirely.

And, considering it was a cameo appearance, many fans wondered if they may have blinked and missed the special moment.

But it turns out that Yvette was there for a considerable time — it’s just that you couldn’t see her.

Yvette Nicole Brown makes a cameo in The Walking Dead

Episode 21 of The Walking Dead saw many of the main characters being sent to the mysterious Outpost 22 and being put into hard labor.

Placed onto buses with bags over their heads, the possibility was that Yvette Nicole Brown could have been one of the many other characters that appeared in these buses that we hadn’t seen before at the Commonwealth.

Angel Theory stars as Kelly in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

This had viewers going back to the start of the episode and having another look to see if they could pinpoint the moment when she finally showed up.

However, according to Screen Rant, it turned out that Brown’s cameo was actually her voice and not a visual appearance.

It happened at the very end of Episode 21 and also included the big reveal about where Outpost 22 was actually located.

Yvette Nicole Brown makes the big reveal about Outpost 22

Part of the mystery about Episode 21 was where the main group was being sent, a place referred to as Outpost 22.

All along, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) had been trying to work out where the rest of their friends were being sent. Eventually took over a train and used the radio to pretend to be a Commonwealth guard who needed to be rescued.

Brown was the voice on the radio that told Rosita (Christian Serratos) — who was moonlighting as the guard — that she would have to head to Outpost 22 as there were no available people to collect her.

Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel and Christian Serratos as Rosita, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

She then gave detailed directions as well as chatted casually about the new group being sent there, confirming to Daryl and Carol that it was their friends.

In the process, she made the big reveal that Outpost 22 was actually just Alexandria.

“Word is that most of the processes used to live here before the Commonwealth claimed the territory and turned it into an outpost, back when it was still called Alexandria,” Brown says to Rosita as the busload including Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Kelly (Angel Theory), pulled up to their old community.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Brown discussed her excitement at finally making it onto one of her favorite TV shows.

“I was super sad that the show was ending, and told Angela Kang and Scott Gimple that I wished I could be a part of the show in some way before they wrapped,’ Brown revealed.

“Traveling to Atlanta to perhaps be a walker wasn’t possible, so they came up with the idea of me being a part of the show via voiceover, and I couldn’t have been more excited to do that. I didn’t know if I’d be credited, and didn’t know if my fellow fans would be able to tell it was me if I wasn’t. I’m surprised that quite a few knew it was me immediately and am humbled that I was credited — I would’ve been happy being an eternal Easter egg on my favorite show.”

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.