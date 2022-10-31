The Walking Dead recap: Daryl and Carol make plans while Pamela makes a huge mistake

Melissa McBride stars as Carol Peletier in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead saw the main group split up, with most being captured by the Commonwealth and then moving on to somewhere that can’t be any good.

This week we know that it is a place called Outpost 22, which sounds entirely not good at all, but we don’t find out until the end exactly where it is.

A few characters managed to escape, though. Most notably Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

This is why you know that everyone is going to be okay because Carol is the mastermind of every great escape plan.

Episode 21 then sees a few more escapees.

Considering it is Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Rosita (Christian Serratos), you know an excellent group has been gathered.

Now, they all just have to meet up and find a way to help everyone else escape.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic Credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Who let Maggie, Father Gabriel, and Rosita sit together?

Episode 21 of The Walking Dead opens with Maggie escaping captivity, all while a guard in the back of the bus sleeps.

Seriously, who is training these useless stormtroopers?

She then frees Father Gabriel and Rosita, and they all jump off the bus.

Well, Gabe and Rosita do. Maggie gets hauled back in by the guard, who has finally woken up.

Still, Maggie does manage to escape after causing the bus to crash.

Now the trio just has to meet up.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

This bus ride sucks

Meanwhile, on a much larger bus, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Annie (Medina Senghore), Kelly (Angel Theory), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) are all together with many others.

However, they are broken up. Some are staying put while the rest is being transported to some other undisclosed s**ty location.

We all wondered how the Commonwealth got all the nice things, and now we know that Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) learned from The Hunger Games how to survive in an apocalypse.

Annie is the only one who moved on, so Negan, Ezekiel, and Kelly get to clear tracks and eat gruel.

Khary Payton stars as Ezekiel in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Ezekiel still gets time to remind Negan that he is a s**ty person for what he did as the head of the Saviors. Negan points out that Ezekiel should be motivating people so that they can plan their escape.

And, Negan should know since he was the one who used the same tactics the Commonwealth is employing now to get people working for the chain gang.

However, their time to overthrow the man is not in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead. It seems they will have to bide their time.

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Carol and Daryl start messing with the Commonwealth

Carol and Daryl have two problems: find the kids and find everyone else.

But wait, is that Connie (Lauren Ridloff)? It sure is.

However, she is being taken somewhere far away and worse than any of the other outposts hinted at or seen so far.

Even the stormtroopers seem horrified when “Designation Two” is named as Connie’s destination.

So now Daryl wants to rescue her pronto.

Luckily, Carol talks him down, and they devise a plan to halt the train that Connie is traveling on and find out more about where everyone is.

While plenty goes wrong with this plan, they do manage to rescue Connie and kill everyone else.

Well, not quite everyone. One guard opts out of life himself rather than risk Pamela’s ire.

And that says all you need to know about what sort of a leader Pamela really is.

Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel and Christian Serratos as Rosita, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Chatty Cathy tells them everything they need to know

They also manage to get hold of the train’s radio, and Rosita fakes it until they make it by way of claiming she is a stormtrooper who was attacked and needs to be rescued.

Except lucky for her, there is no one available at the moment to come and get her, and the woman on the radio (portrayed by Yvette Nicole Brown) just loves to make sure everyone knows absolutely everything that should be kept top secret.

Like where Negan’s group is being taken for the night.

And — spoiler alert — it’s a place everyone in the main group has heard of because plenty of them lived there prior to the Commonwealth taking it over.

That’s right, They have just been taken to Alexandria, which has been renamed Outpost 22.

And, as Maggie points out at the end of the episode, Pamela has been underestimating them since the start and now she has just put everyone in the one place they all know, like the back of their own hands.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.