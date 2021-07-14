The Walking Dead: Watch the new teaser for TWD Origins featuring four favorite characters

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in The Walking Dead. Pic credits: AMC

AMC has been very liberal of late in its lead-up to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. Now, a new teaser for The Walking Dead: Origins has just been released during the network’s 11 weeks of reveals until the next season drops.

Opting to share exclusive new content on a weekly basis, the reveals also initially detailed a short series called TWD: Origins that would take a deep dive into some of the show’s most-loved characters.

Each installment of this program will chart “the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far,” according to Comic Book.

Already, viewers know that the first episode of Origins will drop on July 15 and will feature Daryl Dixon, who is played by Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead: Origins trailer revealed

The network has now released a teaser detailing what viewers can expect from Origin and shared it across all of its official social media accounts.

A comparison is made during the clip between some of the characters included in this series. Daryl, Carol (Melissa McBride), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) are shown in early footage from the TV series before showing their evolution into how they look now. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) also makes an appearance.

The clip only runs for a scant 15 seconds and doesn’t really give a lot away as Norman Reedus implores viewers to tune in on Thursday when TWD: Origins makes its debut.

See their stories told by the actors who played them.



Watch the premiere of TWD Origins and a sneak of season 11 starting this Thursday only on @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/LctrUErZpm — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 13, 2021

TWD: Origins focuses in on four specific characters

As to be expected, the characters featured in the trailer are the ones who will also be the focal point of each episode. Daryl, Carol, Maggie, and Negan are all fan-favorites, and their stories have caused both great joy as well as tremendous anguish during ten seasons of The Walking Dead.

Daryl and Carol have been long-time friends, so it comes as no surprise that they each get their own stories in Origins. However, Maggie and Negan’s stories are also closely tied — albeit in a much more devastating way than for Daryl and Carol.

Starting from July 15, fans can tune into Daryl’s story, then Maggie will appear in Episode 2 on July 22. Negan will feature on July 29, and Carol will close the show on August 5.

The Walking Dead: Origins will premiere on Thursday, July 15. Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.