The Walking Dead universe: Dead in the Water is still set to be developed

The USS Pennsylvania, as seen in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Back in March, AMC announced a new spinoff series set within the Walking Dead universe. Titled Dead in the Water, the story would focus on survivors trapped inside a submarine.

Fans believed AMC would reveal more details when Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead aired. And this happened, well, sort of.

The USS Pennsylvania turned out to be a beached submarine that housed multiple nuclear warheads. The hunt for the key to launching these missiles continued throughout the season until Teddy launched one.

During the season, it was also revealed that Riley (Nick Stahl) worked on the USS Pennsylvania and that is how his group, led by Teddy Maddox (John Glover), found out about the nuclear capacities.

Teddy planned to bring destruction to the planet’s survivors, and that is why he endeavored to release the nuclear warheads.

This made it appear the submarine’s backstory ended. However, one of Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunners confirmed this series will still go ahead.

Dead in the Water should be a limited series

Like The Walking Dead: World Beyond, it is possible Dead in the Water will be a limited series.

After all, we know what happens to the people on board the USS Pennsylvania, so it makes no sense to develop it into its own standalone series like Fear the Walking Dead.

While AMC hasn’t confirmed it, one of Fear’s showrunners, Ian Goldberg, has given further details of the upcoming series, according to Comic Book.

“We are working on telling the backstory of the USS Pennsylvania,” Goldberg revealed. “I can’t say much other than we’re figuring it out right now. We have a story, we have a script, and we’re just putting the pieces in place.”

Characters spray paint the USS Pennsylvania in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC

The USS Pennsylvania backstory revealed

AMC revealed Dead in the Water would tell “the story of a submarine crew fighting for survival, cut off from the surface world just as the apocalypse hits, becoming a nuclear-fueled walker-filled death trap with no way out.”

Fear the Walking Dead fans know the submarine made it to the surface. Things look very bleak for most of the crew members, most appearing as walkers in Season 6 of Fear.

Riley made it out alive, but Teddy converted him to his belief the Earth needed to be destroyed to start a “new beginning.” It appears there is still a backstory regarding this character.

For how the crew ended up as members of the undead, many suspects Riley is responsible.

Goldberg isn’t giving anything away ahead of Dead in the Water’s premiere.

“It’s something that we very much hope to make happen and soon because there’s a really cool story of how that crew that we met in Episode 615 [‘USS Pennslyvania’] met that fate and a few other pieces of the mythology. I won’t say too much beyond that, but I think it’ll be really cool.”

As yet, no premiere date has been revealed for AMC’s Dead in the Water.