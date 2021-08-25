The Walking Dead spoilers: Ezekiel is missing and Eugene’s group is conflicted over what to do in Episode 2

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Josh McDermitt as Eugene, and Paola Lazaro as Juanite ‘Princess’ Sanchez, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Season 11 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead focused on two main storylines, one of which will definitely be explored further, according to the latest trailer, in Episode 2.

In Episode 1, Alexandria’s story was all about finding food to feed everyone, as Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) took a small group on a dangerous mission.

Meanwhile, over in the Commonwealth, Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group was coming to terms with being questioned by the community and figuring out how to escape without giving away too much information about themselves and where they were from.

Billed as the second installment to the premiere, Episode 2 takes viewers back to the Commonwealth, according to the latest trailer released by AMC.

Eugene’s group want to escape from the Commonwealth

At the start of Episode 1 of The Walking Dead, it was apparent that Eugene’s group — besides Eugene himself — were intent on escape. They gave little away regarding where they were from in order to protect those left behind in Alexandria and focused on answering questions in order to avoid suspicion.

Although, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) gives up on being nice at one point and really gets going on Mercer (Michael James Shaw), who heads the Commonwealth guards. This will apparently come back to bite him, according to the latest trailer for Episode 2.

Princess (Paola Lazaro) also spent her time checking out the dynamics between the Commonwealth guards and unintentionally gave the group a way to escape since she now knew the routine movements of the guards in charge of them.

However, by the end of the episode, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) had been alerted to a message left by her brother, Tomi, on the Wall of the Lost and was then determined to stay in order to, hopefully, be reunited with her sibling.

Eleanor Matsuura stars as Yumiko, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC

Episode 2 trailer released for The Walking Dead sees Ezekiel missing

The new trailer for the next installment of The Walking Dead shows the group back in their cage. It isn’t apparent what happened to the guards that they impersonated to attempt their escape in Episode 1 but there are more pressing issues — like trying to work out what happened to Ezekiel.

The three remaining members of the group have a harried discussion about what they should do and what actually happened to Ezekiel. Eugene is convinced that “someone took him.”

“Someone knows what we did,” he says to Yumiko and Princess. “He’s just the first domino to fall.”

Eugene also thinks it might have something to do with Ezekiel telling off Mercer as well.

When he starts really freaking out, Yumiko tries to talk reason into him about why it’s important to stick to their story and not tell the Commonwealth about where they are from.

Yumiko then asks one of the guards about what happened to Ezekiel. When they don’t reveal anything, she demands to speak to their supervisor.

As to what happens after that remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.