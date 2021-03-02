The Walking Dead Season 10C: Series showrunner reveals details of upcoming Maggie and Negan storyline

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade/Josh Stringer

As soon as Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) locked eyes on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the Season 10C premiere of The Walking Dead, viewers knew the story wasn’t over between these two.

Negan was responsible for Maggie’s husband’s death back in the Season 7 premiere. Bashing in Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) head with his iconic barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, Maggie was helpless to do anything at the time. Since then, though, she has held a bitter resentment toward the character which ultimately saw her leave the communities.

Now that she has returned, things look set to get awkward between the pair. Although, there have been some hints that things could come to a head at some point in the upcoming series.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang breaks down what fans can expect to see in Season 10C — and beyond — regarding these characters.

Can Maggie ever forgive Negan? Does she even want to?

During Season 10C of The Walking Dead, Maggie and Negan will continue to cross paths. This will lead to the exploration of emotions for both of them.

“I think Maggie lives in the question of, ‘Do I want to continue to be upset by this guy? Do I want my kid to feel like there were no consequences for what he did? Or is it worse to not be able to move past that?'” Kang explained.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit Eli Ade

In addition, Negan will also have a plethora of feelings to work through. mostly, though, it appears he will have to discern whether or not Maggie is back for revenge.

“Negan lives in sort of a question of, ‘Is she going to do something to me? What do I do?'” Kang said.

As for how this will play out remains to be seen. However, it will likely make for dynamic moments throughout the upcoming episodes as the pair try to work out how to live in the same community as each other.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will delve further into Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship

This will not be a quick six-episode arc, though. Kang points out that the conflict between Negan and Maggie will continue in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

“What does that mean [with both being in the same space] for both of them going forward? That’s a huge part of the story that we tell in Season 11,” Kang teased during her interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

With Season 11 of The Walking Dead set to be the final installment for the hit zombie apocalypse drama series, it seems likely that some sort of conclusion will be met. However, it is unclear yet if the pair will learn to tolerate each other or not.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.