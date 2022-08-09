The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne’s spinoff will tell an ‘epic and insane love story’

Danai Gurira as Michonne and Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, as seen in Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Ever since news dropped that Rick and Michonne’s story would be concluded with a limited series, fans have been eager to hear more.

News dropped at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con during the Q & A panel for The Walking Dead where both Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira turned up unexpectedly and helped celebrate the news.

Originally, Rick Grimes’ story was supposed to be told through a special trio of movies after he was rescued from certain death by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the CRM.

Whisked away to safety, Rick’s friends assume he perished but, later, Michonne learned the truth and went in search of him.

Since then, viewers are desperate to find out more about where Rick is and what will happen when Michonne finds him.

Now, The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, has finally revealed a little more about what to expect.

Rick and Michonne’s love story will be ‘epic’

On a recent episode of Talking Dead, Scott Gimple revealed that the limited series featuring Rick and Michonne will tell an epic love story.

“It’s an epic love story, but it’s an epic and insane love story,” Gimple said, according to TV Insider.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They’ve lived whole other existences, and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It’s hopefully going to be mind-blowing.”

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Rick and the CRM since he was rescued by them. In fact, some fans were even sure he was going to turn up in The Walking Dead: World Beyond as that series dealt more closely with the Civic Republic Military (CRM).

In addition to this, Michonne also met up with a huge group of new people as she searched for Rick, so it will be interesting to see what happens next in their dedicated spinoff series.

The new world NEEDS Rick and Michonne. pic.twitter.com/orvvTo8sHi — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

When will the spinoff series premiere?

As yet, it is too early for any news to drop regarding the new Rick and Michonne spinoff series. However, Gimple did reveal that he has been working together with Lincoln and Gurira regarding the new TV show.

“I’ve been working on it very, very deeply with Danai and with Andy, and we continue to work on it pretty much every day together with some Walking Dead vets and some great new voices,” Gimple said.

While it could be implied in his comment that the new spinoff could feature some more familiar faces from The Walking Dead, it seems likely here that he is talking about writers and not cast members.

Although, if Michonne does succeed in bringing Rick home, it seems very likely that a reunion with his children, at least, is on the cards.

The Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff series will drop in 2023.