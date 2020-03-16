The Walking Dead recap: The twisty revenge episode

Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead saw the Whisperers attacking Hilltop. This continues in this week’s episode.

Amid the chaos, what looks like a walker Magna (Nadia Hilker) staggers past Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). But, she’s not really dead just exhausted and traumatized.

Later, after everyone realizes Hilltop is a lost cause and flees, Magna relays what happened back at the mineshaft explosion.

Both her and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) survived the explosion.

Pretending to be walkers, they staggered around until they lost hold of each other. Viewers will have to wait a bit longer to find out what happened to Connie.

When they finally stop for a break, it turns out that Magna and Yumiko have ended up in a group with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

Yumiko is super p*ssed when Carol wants to head on towards their rendezvous point. Instead, she wants Carol to apologize, to which Carol insists that’s probably not what Magna wants to hear right now.

So, f*ck me, Magna just up and punches Carol in response!

Carol totally lets this slide and asks Eugene if he knows what it’s like to do stuff that might get people killed. Um, yeah, he might know a thing or two about that.

She even gives Eugene some solid advice when he starts crying about not being able to make his meeting with Stephanie next week on account of all the crap going down with Hilltop, rather than think about all the people she might have gotten killed over her Alpha vendetta.

Frowny McTwo-Knives gets deadly as Hilltop tries to regroup

Meanwhile, the Whisperers are admiring the mess they made, except Alpha (Samantha Morton), who hasn’t gotten the prize she wanted.

Negan works out pretty quickly that Lydia (Cassady McClincy) is what she really wants. However, Beta (Ryan Hurst) — or Frowny McTwo-Knives as Negan calls him — wants the glory for himself.

While Negan and Beta are playing chasey with Lydia, Beta comes across Gamma (Thora Birch), who has finally gotten a chance to not only hold her nephew but defend his life as well.

Which totally gives viewers the heads up that her story has completed its arc. Beta then stabs her and lets her suffer long enough for her to rip his mask.

This exposes his true identity to a random Whisperer who conveniently shows up to allow the audience to know that Beta was probably someone famous.

However, Beta does away with him before he can reveal who Beta was before the world went to sh*t.

Negan manages to find Lydia and pursues her but not before he stumbles across Aaron (Ross Marquand), who is trying to save an injured Luke (Dan Fogler).

Aaron wants to murder Negan but, thanks to walkers showing up, has to choose to defend Luke instead, meaning Negan takes off after Lydia rather than stay to help Aaron.

So, fans who are hoping Negan is playing double agent are pretty p*ssed with him right about now.

Lil’ A*s Kicker saves everyone

While all the grown-ups are running around looking for the kids after discovering Ezekiel (Khary Payton) alone, Earl (John Finn) managed to get the kids to safety — but he’s been bitten.

Judith offers to stay with him so that he is not alone. Earl insists she keeps the kids safe instead and tells her to leave. Crying, she does as she is told, which is an improvement on her big brother, Carl (Chandler Riggs).

Later, Earl offs himself but botches it completely. This leaves Judith having to complete the task, and it is lucky Daryl (Norman Reedus) shows up just in time to give her some valuable counseling.

Negan plays all of the sides

Negan finds Alpha and lets her know that he has her daughter.

Taking her to one of the millions of cabins in the woods that feature pretty heavily in tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead, they chat about life in general.

It’s here that Negan reveals the tragic backstory about his wife, who died of cancer.

It is also glaringly obvious that Alpha is even more messed up than the viewers thought and is planning to off her daughter. So, it’s lucky that Negan has led her to the wrong hut, and he finally offs Alpha.

As she chokes on her own blood, fans get another gross-out scene as the pair kiss. However, it is also obvious that Negan is probably watching his wife die all over again and that is why he even tried to help her find her own redemption.

Finally, Carol comes across Negan, who presents Alpha’s walker head, and that’s when it is confirmed for viewers that the pair had Alpha’s death planned all along.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with Episode 11 on Sunday, March 22, at 9/8c on AMC.