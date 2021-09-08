The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants a Negan spinoff — Set in the future, not the past

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

There’s no doubt about it, Negan is the character in The Walking Dead that everyone loves to hate. He went from being the extreme villain to, now, a character who has been mostly redeemed, making his growth arc particularly interesting to watch.

Even now, fans are conflicted over whether or not they like the character after all that he has done in the past. This is especially true since they have learned so much about the reasoning behind the character’s earlier decisions as the leader of the Saviors.

But, could there still be more story left to tell?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrays Negan in AMC’s TV show, certainly thinks so. However, he would like to see more of his character’s story moving forward rather than the flashbacks that were shown in the bonus content for Season 10.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is lookign to the future with Negan

According to an interview that Morgan did with TV Line, the actor would definitely like to see a spinoff — if the character survives Season 11, of course. And, over the years, there has been some talk by the network in regard to creating a spinoff series about this character.

“I do love Negan,” Morgan said.

“There’s an amazing opportunity to dive a lot deeper into this man who I think has become very interesting the last few years. I’m certainly not opposed to keeping him alive for a bit longer and finding out more about him.”

However, he would much like to move forward and see more of Negan’s life within the zombie apocalypse and not from his earlier days.

“We’ve shown these different sides of Negan over the past few years. Now I’d like to see, after this ends, what happens to him next. I find that possibility to be a lot more interesting than going back in time.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Tim Parati as Dr. Emmit Carson, as seen in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 7.

Don’t rule out Saviors stories, though

While Morgan is definitely more interested in seeing the further development of his character, it didn’t mean he didn’t enjoy the recent episode of The Walking Dead that was dedicated to Negan’s life with his wife, Lucille (Hilarie Burton), at the onset of the outbreak.

Episode 22 of Season 10, titled “Here’s Negan,” saw the character’s persona before the outbreak and how it developed into the over-the-top version of Negan first introduced in Season 7 of The Walking Dead as the leader of the Saviors.

Morgan discussed how much he enjoyed filming that episode and giving viewers a peek into Negan’s previous life.

In addition to this, he was also open to perhaps dedicating a few more episodes to Negan’s early days with the Saviors and how he came to form the group.

“We could do a short series on how the Saviors came to be, which would be kind of interesting, but I’m more looking forward,” Morgan said.

Of course, whether or not Negan gets a future-centric spinoff series of any description depends entirely on whether or not the character survives and AMC’s decision to expand in that direction. This means that viewers will likely have to wait for the official word from the network before getting excited about any new Negan developments.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.