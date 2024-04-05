The Walking Dead: Dead City casts Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates in pivotal Season 2 role

With The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ending its six-episode run on AMC and concluding Rick and Michonne’s story, the wider Walking Dead universe is calling.

Deadline reports that The Walking Dead: Dead City has added a Sons of Anarchy alum to its already-impressive Season 2 cast.

Kim Coates has landed a “heavily recurring role” for the zombie spin-off’s second season, but sadly, no details have been revealed about who he’ll be playing.

The spin-offs that have taken place following the conclusion of the mothership have notoriously kept details about who new actors will be playing under wraps.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 premiered last summer on AMC to decent reviews and strong viewership to secure a speedy renewal for a second season.

The series focuses on Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan, who is forced to go on a mission to New York City to find the people responsible for kidnapping her son, Hershel (Logan Kim).

Maggie got help from an unlikely source

In one of the most bizarre developments, Maggie turned to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for assistance during the shocking mission, but it slowly emerged that she had ulterior motives.

Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon, Željko Ivanek, and Lisa Emery also star.

The July season finale found Maggie exchanging Negan for Hershel and leaving New York behind to return to her revamped iteration of the Hilltop.

Sadly, the ordeal had forever changed her son, and we later learned that The Dama had formed a close bond with Hershel, setting up quite the storyline for Season 2.

Another interesting aspect is that The Dama had no plans to kill Negan.

Instead, she knows about his history of building The Saviors from the ground up and is interested in using him to create a super army in New York that could keep the city off-limits from people who want to steal their resources.

Negan is slipping back into old habits

It is an apocalypse, after all.

At the same time, Perlie (Gaius Charles) departed New York City after being sent there to apprehend Negan for crimes and returned to New Babylon to spill all the goodies about the resources in the city.

Given that the show has set up the introduction of plenty of new power players, we’re sure Coates will be playing one of them.

Coates played the fan-favorite role of Alexander “Tig” Trager on Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2014.

He reprised the role in a 2022 episode of Mayans M.C. as the titular biker gang was forced to make a big move to survive an attack.

When will The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 premiere?

The Walking Dead: Dead City was affected by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, with the series only recently gearing up for production.

With another six episodes expected, it should be back on AMC in the fall, months after the debut of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, which premieres this summer.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is expected to premiere in fall 2024 on AMC. The entire first season is now streaming on AMC+.