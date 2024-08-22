The View’s Sunny Hostin reveals why she’s been absent during this big change in her life

Sunny Hostin and the other ladies on The View have been enjoying the last bit of summer before things get hot and heavy again for the fall season.

Season 28 of The View is around the corner, and for the first time in a decade, it will showcase a brand-new studio.

The new operations require a special test episode, during which the crew will work out all the logistics with a live audience before the co-hosts arrive.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, this unique practice episode will feature a live audience and hot topics, not talents like Sara Haines or Sunny Hostin.

This episode will likely never see the air, so fans can only score tickets by requesting.

The new season of The View will premiere live on September 3, 2024, kicking off Season 28, and ahead of that, Sunny has shared why she’s been absent on social media lately.

Sunny Hostin shares why she’s been absent on social media while dealing with her feelings

Sunny Hostin posted on her Instagram detailing how she’s feeling about dropping off her daughter at college and becoming an official empty-nester. While she has spoken about her need for therapy in the past, she is being upfront about how she’s feeling about this new phase of her life.

The View co-host shared that she’s been a “little absent” from social media while trying to process her youngest child leaving for college. Sunny has known this was coming up for some time, so she’s been asking everyone, including Kelly Ripa, for advice about this new change in her life.

Going from having children living in the home to becoming an empty nester happened to Kelly Ripa recently, and she had some sage advice for Sunny.

Kelly told her it takes about two weeks to get used to the empty house, and then Sunny can move on from the trauma of seeing your last child off to college.

Sunny has two children with her husband, Manny Hostin, Paloma and Gabriel, and has called them “Good” people who will do great things in the world.

Sunny may take time to wrap her “brain” around the empty-nesting status and move on to her next project.

Sunny’s daughter says ‘not the crying slides’

One of the photos Sunny shared on her post had Paloma calling out her mom for including photos of her and her mom crying.

Sunny said, “You’re crying, I’m not crying,” to begin her exchange with Paloma on Instagram. The back-and-forth between the mother and daughter is touching and full of “I love you” and “I love you more” sentiments.

And then Paloma told her mom, “Not the crying slides,” because Sunny shared the college drop-off, good and bad.

Sunny Hostin has an online exchange with her daughter on Instagram. Pic credit: @sunny/Instagram

Thanksgiving is coming up in a few months, and Sunny’s home won’t be empty if her kids come home to visit.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.