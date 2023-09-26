The View’s Sara Haines believes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance is a ‘publicity stunt’

News of Taylor Swift’s new romance with football star Travis Kelce is making headlines everywhere — except for on The View.

The ladies have not discussed this hot topic on their panel, and it doesn’t look like they will.

Panelist Sara Haines joined producer Brian Teta on an episode of the Behind the Table podcast to express her feelings on the matter.

Apparently, Brian was rather insistent on the women discussing Taylor’s new boo, but not everyone was on board.

It seems that everyone but Alyssa Farah Griffin wanted to talk about anything else besides Taylor Swift.

Sara took time on the podcast to open up on why she didn’t want to discuss Taylor’s new romance and how she feels it’s a big publicity stunt.

Sara Haines calls Taylor Swift’s new romance a ‘publicity stunt’

“I can usually find something, but I’ll let you know when I don’t care. This is a PR stunt, this whole thing, and I’m just not that interested in it because it feels like you’re giving air to a publicity stunt,” Sara told Brian. “She does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get. Like, she’s good. We’re good.”

Brian quickly noted that her opinion was one “that would’ve been interesting to hear on television,” but Sara wasn’t having it.

“The Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive. They come for you if you even allude to them,” she said of the singer’s fanbase. “I don’t like to put negative energy out there, I don’t care who she dates, but it’s not because I’m a bad person.”

Sara Haines is open to disagreement

The moral of the story is that everyone won’t always agree, as Sara said.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro were also not interested in discussing Taylor Swift’s new romance, despite pleas from Brian and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“Moral of the story is everyone doesn’t always agree, and I made the decision not to do the topic because several of you felt this way, but I felt there’s a public interest,” Brian concluded. “You have an opinion, it might not be an opinion that people agree with, it might not be the most positive opinion in the world, but that’s okay, you do you.”

Rather than discussing Taylor Swift’s romance, they had an NSFW discussion around a new nude dating show and posed some other opinions, such as Sunny theorizing that gay people can identify each other through scent.

We’re not sure about that one, but we are confident about one thing: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will continue to make headlines even if they’re not on The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.