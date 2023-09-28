The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin cut off for commercial break: ‘I had more to say’

Thursday morning on The View, the women were discussing the Republican debate from Wednesday night.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is the only Republican at the table, so sometimes, her co-hosts don’t share her opinions.

This time, she kept getting talked over while trying to throw in her two cents.

Once she finally got to speak, she was cut off by the commercial music after about a minute.

As the commercial music started, Alyssa threw her hands up and shook her head as she stopped talking.

She was urged to finish her sentence by Joy Behar but simply said, “Never mind.”

Joy Behar urges Alyssa Farah Griffin to finish her statement

Joy urged her once again to finish her sentence.

“It’s fine,” Alyssa said. “I had a lot more to say, but it’s fine.”

“Well, unfortunately, it’s only an hour show, so we can’t do that,” Whoopi Goldberg explained from her moderator’s seat.

“We all do. Can only fit so much into a small show,” Joy said in the background.

“But we’ll be right back,” Whoopi said, taking the show into commercial and ending the segment.

Another heated debate gets sent to commercial

This isn’t the first time Alyssa has been involved in a heated debate that got sent to a commercial.

Alyssa and Sunny Hostin got into a heated debate while discussing the uprising parents’ rights movement and the politicians involved.

While talking about South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Sunny noted that Haley is a great example of parents’ rights, which gives the “right to certain parents to teach their kids what they want their kids taught” but revealed it does take away from what she wants her kids to learn.

“And I want my kids to learn about their history,” Sunny added. “And I think all kids should learn about the history of this country regardless of whether or not it makes you feel uncomfortable because the past will become prologue if you don’t know your history.”

They then brought up Haley’s meeting with Moms for Liberty, labeled an “extremist organization” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Alyssa asked if she could respond to Sunny’s comments and explained, “I agree Moms for Liberty, I think, speaks to something culturally, but they’ve gone a bit in a dangerous direction.”

However, she argued that parental choice in education and the freedom of education is one of the most significant issues in America right now.

“Our kids lost a year of education during Covid we have done nothing to get them up to speed,” Alyssa stated, adding, “[Haley] is promoting education freedom, choice in school, finding what’s best for your student.”

“I think that that’s hugely important.”

Sunny wasn’t impressed and shot back, “Do you know why that’s a problem? Because you take money away from the public schools—”

Alyssa quickly pointed out that Sunny went to a private school and argued that all students should have access to private schools if their parents want.

Sunny began to argue back, but Joy interrupted and sent the debate to commercial: “We’re going to have to go. We have to go. We can continue when we come back.”

Alyssa looked visibly annoyed when the show cut to a commercial, but as Joy said, it happens to everyone.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.