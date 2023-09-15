The View: Sunny Hostin snaps at Alyssa Farah Griffin over comments about Kamala Harris: ‘We’re not interchangeable’

It wouldn’t be time for Hot Topics on The View if there wasn’t some sort of political pandemonium, and that’s just what viewers got to see on Thursday.

Sunny Hostin took the stand on Thursday when she commented that President Joe Biden would lose Black voter support if he replaced Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2024.

During the Hot Topics segment, the women were debating whether or not Harris is actually the best candidate to help beat Donald Trump, since Harris has “consistently lagged in approval.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin said it would be “really hard” to “convince the public” the “oldest president in history and one of the most unpopular vice presidents is the strongest way to beat” Trump, but Sunny thought otherwise.

“Over the past five elections where you’ve had a Democrat win, they needed the Black vote,” Sunny said. “91 percent of African Americans voted for Biden and will continue to vote for Biden if Kamala is his running mate.”

She continued, “I would be very careful, President Biden, about getting rid of Kamala Harris because we will not support you. We will not vote for you.”

Sunny Hostin hits back at Alyssa Farah Griffin, says Black women are not ‘interchangeable’

As the audience cheered, Whoopi Goldberg was quick to remind everyone that this hypothetical situation didn’t seem likely to happen.

Still, Sunny doubled down that Biden would “lose the Black vote” if he replaced Harris.

At this point, Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in, “Even if it’s another Black woman like Val Demings?”

This didn’t sit well with Sunny, who replied with, “We’re not interchangeable.”

Joy Behar chimed in as well, telling Sunny, “I don’t want to white-splain, but you might be underestimating the Black community voter.”

Still, Sunny’s verbiage prompted more from Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Alyssa Farah Griffin grills Sunny Hostin

Alyssa began to rip into Sunny, stating, “You said I was throwing my vote away if I wrote in another Republican. But you’re not throwing away your vote by not supporting Biden if he drops Kamala Harris?”

Fortunately, the whole thing was put to rest by Whoopi, who declared, “[Harris] is not going anywhere. Let’s start with that. This is a lot of hypothetical BS meant to make your mind explode.”

Sure enough, that is the type of BS that makes our minds explode too, but we have to agree with Sunny on one thing: Black women are certainly not interchangeable.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.