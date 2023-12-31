The View fans think Gypsy Rose Blanchard might be an upcoming guest — Here’s why

While The View has been on hiatus since mid-December, fans cannot wait to get new episodes next week.

Everyone has been wondering who might be on the first shows in the new year and has been bored with the old shows that have been airing.

Some fans on Reddit have been speculating about one person who has been all over the news these past few days.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was just released from prison and is on everyone’s mind.

She is a 32-year-old woman from Missouri who was just paroled after serving time for having her mother killed, according to NBC Chicago.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She was a victim of her mother’s mental illness, Munchausen by proxy syndrome, and is of great interest to people who want to learn more about her story.

One fan on Reddit posted that they noticed that Gypsy is following The View’s official Instagram account and every single panelist.

Fans of The View notice a detail that makes them wonder if Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be on the show. Pic credit: U/thomcat2000/Reddit

This fan said in part, “Gypsy Rose Blanchard is following the official Instagram and the panelists. I’m wondering if she’s going to appear as a guest at some point this upcoming month.”

After another fan commented that Gypsy isn’t listed as a guest yet, the fan said, “Sunny seems to be the best person to conduct an interview with her.”

While it remains to be seen if she will be on the show, a quick look at her Instagram account confirms that she follows the ladies.

In Gypsy’s Instagram post, she thanked everyone for their “love and support.”

A fan noticed that Gypsy Rose Blanchard is following the official accounts of The View and all the ladies on the show. Pic credit: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram

Here is a list of guests The View will have next week.

Gypsy is not listed as a guest yet, but there is hope she will be on soon.

According to the ABC News website, there will not be a show on Monday; it will be preempted since it is New Year’s Day.

The guests for the week will include actress Kate Hudson and Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr from the show Finding Your Roots.

Dr. Gates will be an attractive guest to fans of Sunny Hostin. Ana Navarro was on his show several years ago, and Sunny will be featured in an episode in February 2024.

The show will be devoted to Ana Navarro’s birthday celebration on Friday. Let’s hope it will be more interesting than Joy Behar’s.

She was not in a good mood during that party and wanted them to move it along. Ana should be in a better mood.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.