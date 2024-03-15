The View fans respond to Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro’s tears

Some days, the ladies on The View are aggressive and ready to fight; some days, they get emotionally drawn into the subjects they cover.

Recently, on The View, the ladies had the opportunity to interview a psychic, and part of the interview included a reading for them if they wanted one.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro agreed to allow Theresa Caputo to sit with them for a reading. During the reading, Theresa asked them questions and then shared information from spirits that supposedly visited her.

Theresa is a self-purported medium with a TLC show named The Long Island Medium. She came on The View to talk about her new show on Lifetime – Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits.

As Monsters and Critics have previously reported, Theresa has offered “healing readings” to celebrities before; it is part of her act.

The reading she gave Sunny and Ana had them both in tears, thinking that Theresa saw the spirits of their dead loved ones who were passing on messages.

Fans get upset with Theresa, calling her ‘fake’ and ‘manipulative’

Theresa spoke to Sunny about her deceased “mom’s mom,” as she called Sunny’s grandmother, causing her to cry. Theresa admitted, “I’m being honest; I don’t know who I am talking to.”

She spoke of the burden that Sunny carried for her grandmother’s death. Similarly, she said of Ana’s mother that she had chest problems, heart or lung. In the broadest of reaches, Theresa got Ana to admit that her mother had lung issues, causing her to cry, too.

Both ladies got emotional thinking of their dead loved ones, causing fans to get upset and call Theresa out for being “fake.”

One fan wrote, “She is so fake!” Another wrote of her anger and called her a “fraud,” writing, “This type of con… betrays people and extends their grief.”

Another fan called Theresa “emotionally manipulative.” Someone else wrote, “She’s been already for being fake.”

Another fan wrote that it is easy to do, “Especially when you’re trying to convince two very religious Catholic Latinas.” One last fan agreed.

Joy Behar asked Theresa if she could also locate people

Joy Behar had to get a laugh after the ladies cried so many tears. On the show, she asked Theresa if she located people, too. Theresa asked her who she’d like to locate.

Joy quipped back, “Kate Middleton.” Kate has been the subject of much controversy, even on The View.

Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin are obsessed with Kate’s latest photo. She apologized for editing it, and fans are worried about her and hoping for an update.

Leave it to Joy to add some comedy in an otherwise heavy segment of The View.