The View fans are loving Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin’s take on a royal scandal

Who doesn’t love a good conspiracy story or juicy scandal when one comes along?

Some of the ladies on The View want more information on this royal subject, which Whoopi Goldberg mentioned the other day.

Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin are enthralled with the latest royal scandal and cannot stop talking about it on The View.

Whoopi introduced the subject of Kate Middleton, her photoshopped family picture, and the controversy surrounding it.

Ever since the palace announced that Kate would be recovering from abdominal surgery until Easter, fans have been clamoring for news or photos of her.

When she released a photo taken by Prince William, she had to apologize because it was found to have been edited to some degree. This has caused more questions about Kate and her health.

Sara is getting her co-hosts involved in the ‘rabbit hole’ of Kate’s scandal

Sara is so obsessed with Kate and her photo that she has even posted an unflattering shot of Whoopi on her Instagram reels. Whoopi is not impressed that Kate Middleton editing an image is even newsworthy, asking on The View, “What is the issue?”

Sara Haines seems obsessed with Kate Middleton and the photo crisis. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Sunny Hostin explained to the ladies during the segment that Sara Haines is to blame for getting her involved in digging for facts about Kate and her whereabouts.

Sunny said of Sara, “She’s responsible for getting me to go down a rabbit hole.” Sara had to clarify that Sunny was interested in her own accord, “She came willingly!”

The ladies’ fascination didn’t stop with the photo of Kate and her children; it went on to speculate whether a shot of William and Kate in a car was being edited.

Fans are calling Sara and Sunny’s interactions ‘adorable’

Fans of The View love that Sara and Sunny are so invested in this scandal. Their interactions together have fans posting on YouTube underneath the segment’s video.

A fan said, “Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin in this segment.” Another said, “Absolutely adorable and funny.”

Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin cannot stop talking about Kate Middleton. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan gushed over Sara, saying, “You gotta love” her, and then quoting Sara in the segment where she said, “Stop photoshopping and giving me anything, just give me nothing.”

Sara Haines is quoted by a fan on YouTube. Pic credit: @TheView/Instagram

Since fans love how Sara and Sunny interact, maybe they could do a project away from The View together. Sara did a great job on her What Would You Do stint. A project like that including Sunny, would be fantastic.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.